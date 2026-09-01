fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayTigersat MIN · 7:40 PMStarts in 0h 34m · MLB.TV, Twins.TV, Tigers.TV, KMSP-TV, Gray MediaNext gameLionsSun, Sep 13 vs NO · 1:00 PM2-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons60-22Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
TodayTigersat MIN · 7:40 PMStarts in 0h 34m · MLB.TV, Twins.TV, Tigers.TV, KMSP-TV, Gray Media

Former Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker Suspended Again by NFL

Tracy Walker suspended
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

Former Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III has been suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the 2026 season, adding another disciplinary issue to the veteran defensive back’s attempt to return to the league.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported the suspension Tuesday:

“NFL suspended free agent defensive back Tracy Walker for first three games of season.”

Walker remains a free agent.

At this time, the exact reason for the new three-game suspension has not been disclosed. There is also currently no indication that the new punishment is connected to Walker’s previous suspension.

Detroit Lions starting defense Tracy Walker Tracy Walker suspended

Walker Was Suspended for Gambling in 2025

The latest development comes one year after Walker received a much longer punishment from the NFL.

On August 6, 2025, the league suspended Walker for 12 games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Walker remained suspended until November 25, 2025, when the NFL officially reinstated him.

That makes Tuesday’s new three-game suspension particularly notable, but there is an important distinction: the reason for Walker’s latest suspension has not yet been disclosed.

At this point, there is no confirmed information indicating the new suspension is connected to his 2025 gambling violation. Unless the NFL or Walker provides additional details, linking the two would be speculation.

Another Obstacle for the Former Lions Starter

Walker spent six seasons with Detroit after the Lions selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He developed into a starter and eventually received a three-year, $25 million extension from Detroit in 2022. His trajectory changed dramatically when he tore his Achilles three games into that season.

By 2023, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch had emerged as major pieces of Detroit’s secondary, and Walker’s role diminished.

The Lions ultimately released Walker following the 2023 season, creating $5.5 million in salary-cap space. NBC Sports also reported Detroit’s decision at the time.

Walker later spent time with the San Francisco 49ers but has not appeared in a regular-season NFL game since his final year with Detroit.

His career numbers remain substantial: 79 games, 43 starts, four sacks, three interceptions and 23 passes defended during his six seasons with the Lions.

Detroit has long since moved forward with its secondary and is preparing for the 2026 season after completing its preseason slate against Indianapolis. Lions-Colts game coverage

For Walker, though, the path back to an NFL roster just became more complicated.

A year after serving a gambling-related suspension, the 31-year-old is facing another three-game ban — and this time, we are still waiting to learn why.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Choose your teams

Newsletter segments

Get the stories that matter

or

By subscribing, you agree to receive the segments you selected. You can change preferences or unsubscribe at any time. Privacy policy