Trade between Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins benefits Detroit Tigers almost immediately

Sharing is caring!

Just moments ago, news broke that the Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a deal to acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins.

Though we have no idea what the return package will be for Cruz, this trade will benefit our Detroit Tigers almost immediately as they will be in Minnesota for a three-game series beginning on Monday.

If you follow the Tigers, you are well aware of the fact that Cruz has absolutely owned them over the years.

In 119 career games against the Tigers, Cruz is batting .300 with 26 home runs and 76 RBIs.

BREAKING: The Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a deal to acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 22, 2021