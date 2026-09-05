It’s Time to Trade Michael Rasmussen: Big Ras Has Run His Course in Detroit

Michael Rasmussen ended last season with 14 points in 64 games played. His offense has gone backward two years running, from a career-high 33 points in 2023-24 to 21 in 2024-25 to just 14 last season, and his future in Detroit isn’t bright. Big Ras was drafted ninth overall in 2017 by Detroit under general manager Ken Holland. Before he was drafted, scouts reported that Michael Rasmussen was a big, responsible two-way center who was a nightmare down low. A 6-foot-6, 200-foot player. What’s not to love?

New Leadership, a New Home for Ras

Rasmussen is still 6-foot-6, but that is about all that is still true from his scouting report. With the new culture shift in Detroit, with a new GM eventually coming in, I think it’s time for Big Ras to move on. Maybe a change of scenery will revitalize that nightmare player to play against, and the upcoming new leadership should accommodate that. Rasmussen is 27 years old, and I think that is the perfect age to start anew on another team. Not too old to be a liability in age and young enough to still grow in his development. Maybe another team could place him in a role where he could excel. In Detroit, even with our current woes, I think his role can be easily replaced.

Draft Hindsight

2016 was the last year the Detroit Red Wings made the playoffs, and the drought is now 10 straight seasons. That was also the year Pavel Datsyuk retired from the NHL and the beginning of the last season at the legendary Joe Louis Arena. Our great dynasty was over. The 2017 draft was the first draft in this new era of the Detroit Red Wings. At the time, drafting Rasmussen seemed like an easy choice; he was big, physical, and played a desirable position at center. Looking back now, in hindsight, is painful, to say the least. Especially when Detroit spent the 38th pick on Gustav Lindstrom, one selection before Dallas took Jason Robertson at 39th. Owen Tippett, Martin Necas, Nick Suzuki, and Robert Thomas were all drafted AFTER Michael Rasmussen. Two of them wear a C today: Suzuki in Montreal, and Thomas, who was named the 25th captain in Blues history on Sept. 2. It’s easy to judge in hindsight, but even so, it’s a decision that gets worse with age.

Danielson Should Get the Opportunity

Nate Danielson would be a better fit as the 4C than Rasmussen, or even as a winger if J.T. Compher slides down to that spot with Marco Kasper at 3C. Trying to predict Detroit’s lineup right now could drive a person insane; too many important pieces are up in the air. Dylan Larkin still hasn’t been traded after requesting one this summer, we still have no GM, and even Todd McLellan’s job isn’t guaranteed. Steve Yzerman said in April that the coaching staff would return, but Yzerman is an advisor now, and a new GM might have another coach in mind when he comes in. But even with all of that uncertainty, Nate Danielson showed he can adjust to the speed of the NHL. If Danielson played the same number of games Rasmussen played, his point projection would have been higher. Danielson had 7 points in 28 games played, and Rasmussen had double the points but played 36 more games.

Trade Michael Rasmussen to Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks are fully committed to a rebuild, and I think they are the best fit for Rasmussen. For one, Rasmussen is from British Columbia; the home-province connection would be desirable for him. Vancouver is not looking for a 3C or 4C, but a big third or fourth-line defensive winger could be attractive to them. An expected return wouldn’t be much, probably a 4th-round pick, maybe a 3rd if we are lucky, but the goal is to move him and his $3.2 million cap hit, which runs through 2027-28, out of Detroit. I like Rasmussen; there is something about a giant center that satisfies my hockey fan brain, but it hasn’t worked out, and it’s time for both parties to move on.

A Possible End to the Ken Holland Era

Early this offseason, as every fan knows, Dylan Larkin requested a trade out of Detroit. If he gets traded before the season begins, Rasmussen will be the last player drafted by Ken Holland who still plays for Detroit. New leadership could easily put Rasmussen in the Larkin trade and end the Holland era in Detroit. I would think of it like the last cleansing, the new start. Justin Abdelkader’s buyout tab also closed on July 1 of this year, so this would close out the Holland era completely. Now all we need to do is find a new general manager and get the ball rolling once again.