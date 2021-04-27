Trade proposed on ‘The Mike Valenti with Rico Show’ involves Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to trading either up or down in an NFL Draft, it is not very often that you see division rivals making a deal.

But Rico Beard of ‘The Mike Valenti with Rico Show’ is proposing that the Detroit Lions trade with the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Beard’s suggestion is that the Lions give the No. 7 overall pick to the Packers in exchange for the No. 29 overall pick, their second-round pick, and an additional first-and-third-round pick in 2022.

Though Valenti does not like the idea of going from No. 7 all the way down to No. 29, he understands that in the ‘big picture,’ there is value to be had for the Lions if this trade was on the table.

“On surface, my answer is no because you are trading down 22 spots. But, if we big-picture this, the idea of ‘Yea, I’m picking 29th is not great.’ Having two in the second (round) this year, having three in the first next year and having three in the third next year — that’s where big-picture, this gets really fascinating.”

He added, “Rico’s draft value is spot on. This is really interesting. You could come out of this with three first-round-graded players. Every year, you see it guys.”

Personally, I do not believe there is really any chance of a trade like this happening between the Lions and Packers unless the Lions are convinced that whatever player the Packers will take at No. 7 will be a bust.

Nation, would you be down with the Lions making this trade?