Trade Rumor: Detroit Lions LB Jarrad Davis

According to a rumor that was tweeted out by Chad Forbes, Detroit Lions LB Jarrad Davis is available via trade. Forbes noted that Davis “appears to have fallen out of favor with Matt Patricia‘s coaching staff.”

Former 1st Rd Pick #Lions Linebacker Jarrad Davis is available via trade. 25 Yrs Old will earn under $2M in 2020. Appears to have fallen out of favor with Matt Patricia’s coaching staff. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 25, 2020

Well, that rumor was quickly squashed by multiple Lions beat writers, including Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press and Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

Nation, apparently, the Lions are absolutely not trading Jarrad Davis and he will be on the team when the 2020 season kicks off.

But should he be?