Trading for Super Bowl Champion QB ‘makes a lot of sense’ for Detroit Lions

On Saturday, rookies will report to Allen Park and three days later, the veterans will join them as the Detroit Lions make their final preparations for training camp.

Even though the Lions finished the 2021 season with a 3-13-1 record, many are hyping them up as a team that could at least double their win total from a year ago. Some (including me) even believe that if the team stays healthy, they could make some noise in the NFC Playoff picture.

When you look at the Detroit Lions’ offense, there is little doubt that they have a great offensive line and plenty of weapons who have the potential to make things very difficult for opposing defenses.

But the big question is, how will QB Jared Goff play in 2022? Will he play like did during the first half of the 2021 season when most fans were ready to run him out of town or will he play as he did in the second half of the season, where some began to wonder if he could possibly be the Lions QB of the future?

According to Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports, the Lions should call the San Francisco 49ers about trading for Jimmy Garoppolo.

McIntyre recently discussed this possibility on an episode of his podcast, “Straight Fire with Jason McIntyre.”

“That’s as weak a quarterback room in the league as you will find,” McIntyre said. “Lions stood pat, did not take a quarterback. Look at the roster, they’ve got 20 wide receivers and they got Jared Goff leading the way.”

“Does Jimmy Garoppolo take us from 3-13-1 to eight or nine wins and oh by the way, the Philadelphia Eagles got in the playoffs with nine wins (in 2021),” McIntyre explained.

“You say, ‘Hey, Jimmy G gets in there, why couldn’t he make something happen?’ D’Andre Swift in the backfield, Amon-Ra St Brown. DJ Chark they picked up, maybe Jameson Williams is there, healthy by Halloween. Josh Reynolds showed well. T.J. Hockenson’s a good tight end. The offensive line’s very good. Man, Jimmy G could make it happen.

“If I’m the Lions, do I want to experiment with that? The GM has some safety, the coach has some safety. Both are on five-year deals. If you are looking at an NFC team where Garoppolo could land, that makes a lot of sense.”

Now, I have to remind everyone that I am higher than most on Goff and I truly believe that he will surprise some people in 2022.

With that being said, believe Jimmy G and Jared Goff are pretty much equal (maybe Jimmy G is a tad better) and there is no way I would offer the 49ers future assets just to bring him into what would be a brand new offensive system.

Nation, would you prefer Jimmy Garoppolo over Jared Goff if it was going to cost the Lions a draft pick?

