Trae Young shushes New York Knicks fans after hitting game winner for Hawks [Video]

In the early moments of Sunday’s Eastern Conference quarterfinal game between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, Knicks fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden welcomed Hawks guard Trae Young to the NBA Playoffs with a profanity-laced chant. (Click here to take a listen)

But a couple of hours later, it was Young who had the last laugh as he hit the game-winning shot with 0.9 seconds left to lift the Hawks to a 107-105 win over the Knicks.

Immediately following the shot, Young made sure to shush the Madison Square Garden crowd.

TRAE YOUNG 🔥 32 PTS

10 AST

7 REB

GAME WINNER pic.twitter.com/cpFFHUoj48 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 24, 2021

The Hawks hold a 1-0 series lead over the Knicks in what should be a solid series.