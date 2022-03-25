Trail Blazers interested in trading lottery pick for Detroit Pistons F Jerami Grant

When the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline passed and the Detroit Pistons did not trade Jerami Grant, there were quite a few fans who were disappointed in GM Troy Weaver for not making a deal.

But Weaver was not about to just give Grant away for a bag of balls and his strategy of holding on to Grant may pay off as the Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly interested in trading a first-round draft pick for the Pistons star.

From Shams Charania:

The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to seriously pursue Pistons forward Jerami Grant in the offseason, sources said. Armed with the Pelicans’ 2022 first-round draft selection, the Trail Blazers will explore offering the pick should it fall between Nos. 5 and 14 in the June draft. If the pick does not fall in that range and convey to Portland this offseason, the organization’s package falls behind competing teams that are chasing Detroit’s versatile forward. Grant is eligible for a four-year, $112 million contract extension in the offseason.

Grant and Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard played together in Team USA’s gold medal run in the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

