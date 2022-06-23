Trail Blazers select Gabriele Procida for Detroit Pistons with No. 36 pick

The Detroit Pistons now have their second overall selection in the books. With the No. 36 overall pick, the Pistons decided to go with Italian shooting guard Gabriele Procida, who most recently suited up for Fortitudo Bologna of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A.

The pick was technically made by the Portland Trail Blazers, as yesterday’s yesterday’s deal that sent Jerami Grant to Portland in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks hasn’t been finalized yet.

With the 36th pick of the NBA Draft, the @trailblazers select Gabriele Procida! 2022 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN & ABC — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 24, 2022

According to sources, Procida will likely be “stashed” overseas:

The Pistons’ 36th pick Gabriele Procida will likely be stashed overseas, per sources. Getting the sense that Detroit is done for the night, aside from making the 46th pick for Portland. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 24, 2022

Born in June of 2002, the 6’7 Procida averaged 7.0 points, three rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game last season. He also shot 42.9% from the field while also shooting 50% from beyond the arc.

It’s been an incredibly busy night on Day 1 of the 2022 NBA Draft for Pistons general manager Troy Weaver, who has already selected Purdue‘s Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall selection. Ivey arrives in the Motor City and will be teaming up with last year’s No. 1 overall selection Cade Cunningham amidst Detroit’s ongoing rebuilding effort.

Per NBA Draft Room:

“A big 6-7 shooting guard who can stroke the 3pt shot, has excellent shooting form and is a solid athlete as well. Has great size for the position. Is a quick open court athlete who can play above the rim with ease. Has good straight-line speed and a lot of bounce.”

Not long after the selection of Ivey, Weaver swung his second trade in as many days, acquiring Memphis Tigers freshman center Jalen Duren as part of a three-team with the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets. The Pistons also acquired Kemba Walker from the Knicks, though the two sides are reportedly working on a contract buyout to enable him to become a free agent; he’s currently on an expiring $9.2 million salary for next season.

