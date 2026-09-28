Trajan Langdon Sends Clear Message on Jalen Duren Amid Pistons Contract Standoff

Jalen Duren wasn’t at Detroit Pistons Media Day on Monday, but he was predictably one of the biggest topics when Trajan Langdon stepped in front of reporters.

DSN TV Pistons · newest first All Pistons video →

And Detroit’s president of basketball operations made one thing clear: whenever Duren returns, the Pistons intend to welcome him back.

The 22-year-old restricted free agent remains unsigned amid a months-long contract dispute and is also expected to miss the beginning of training camp. Detroit has reportedly offered Duren a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million contract, while Duren has until Thursday to accept his one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer.

Despite the stalemate, Langdon said Monday that Detroit isn’t preparing to punish Duren for how negotiations have unfolded.

“Regardless of what his decision is, what we can control is the way that we welcome him in when he makes that decision. He will be a big part of the team regardless of what decision he makes … and we will get the best version of him. That’s what we can control.”

That was the consistent theme from Langdon: control what the Pistons can control and leave the rest alone.

Langdon Responds to Reports Duren Feels Disrespected

That message became more pointed when Langdon was asked about reports that Duren believes he has been disrespected during negotiations.

Those reports have become an increasingly significant part of the story. Duren’s frustration reportedly extends beyond the money involved, while Detroit’s latest proposal includes weight stipulations that have contributed to the divide. Hoops Rumors

Langdon wasn’t interested in litigating those reports publicly.

“I won’t let anybody’s feelings get in the way of decisions that I make professionally. Reports that are out there are also meaningless to me.”

It’s a firm response from a front-office executive facing the first major public contract dispute of his Pistons tenure.

Langdon acknowledged that reality Monday while pointing to his previous experience in New Orleans.

“It’s the first time I’ve had to handle it here. I was in New Orleans for five years with a certain player that wasn’t easy to deal with … we can control what we can control, and that’s how we operate.”

Langdon did not identify that player.

Pistons Still View Duren as a Major Piece

Perhaps the most important part of Langdon’s comments was what he didn’t say.

There was no suggestion Detroit has soured on Duren as a player. There was no public threat attached to his absence. And there was no indication the Pistons plan to hold the contract dispute against him once it ends.

Langdon said he has not spoken directly with Duren during the current standoff, but reiterated that the organization still views the All-NBA center as a significant part of its future.

“I can’t control the different things that he does or his group does. For me, it’s control what we can and letting him know he is a big part of what we do.”

That lines up with Detroit’s continued unwillingness to simply move on from Duren. The Pistons have reportedly resisted sign-and-trade discussions despite outside interest, while their $200 million offer represented a $10 million increase from the previous $190 million proposal. RealGM Basketball

The dispute has nevertheless reached the point where Duren cannot participate in Pistons training camp until he signs a contract. NBA rules prohibit an unsigned player from participating in team activities. Detroit Sports Nation

Deadline Looms for Duren and Detroit

Detroit enters camp following a 60-win season with most of its roster already having participated in voluntary workouts, according to Langdon.

Duren is the obvious exception.

His absence follows a summer in which the negotiations have gone from apparently showing signs of progress earlier this month to a stalemate that has now spilled directly into Media Day and training camp. Detroit Sports Nation

The next major date is Oct. 1, the current deadline for Duren to accept his $9.6 million qualifying offer. Doing so would allow him to play this season before reaching unrestricted free agency next summer. CBS Sports

Until Duren makes his choice, Langdon isn’t publicly escalating anything.

Detroit has drawn its line. Duren has drawn his.

And whenever one side finally moves, Langdon says the Pistons will be ready to get back to basketball.