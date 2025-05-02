GM Trajan Langdon Posts Message for Pistons Fans After Memorable 2024-25 Season

Detroit Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon delivered a heartfelt thank-you to the fanbase this week, following a season that saw the franchise take a massive leap forward. In a post on social media, Langdon expressed appreciation for the passion and energy of Pistons fans who packed Little Caesars Arena all season long.

A Season to Remember

Langdon didn’t mince words when reflecting on Detroit’s turnaround year.

“THANK YOU to all Pistons fans that supported this team throughout the season! Your energy and passion was amazing,” Langdon wrote. “This season was incredible and one that I certainly will never forget. I look forward to seeing LCA packed and rocking again next season. DEEEETROIT BASKETBALL.”

The Pistons finished with 44 wins in 2024-25, which was more than triple what they did a year ago—marking one of the biggest single-season turnarounds in NBA history—and pushed the New York Knicks to six games in the opening round of the playoffs.

Cade Cunningham’s Breakout Campaign

A major driver of the Pistons’ success was the emergence of Cade Cunningham as a legitimate star. Cunningham averaged 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists per game during the series against the Knicks and was praised for his leadership, shot-making, and ability to control the tempo.

Although Detroit ultimately fell 116-113 in Game 6, the season was widely viewed as a success and a sign of brighter days ahead.

What’s Next for the Pistons?

With the offseason now underway, Langdon and the front office are expected to be aggressive in building on this year’s success. The Pistons have financial flexibility, young talent, and growing momentum—three critical ingredients for long-term success in the NBA.

For Langdon, the support of Detroit’s fans is at the center of it all. And if the 2024-25 season was any indication, Little Caesars Arena will be rocking again very soon.