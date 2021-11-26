Traverse City Central (12-1) vs. Warren De La Salle (13-0): Predicting the Division 2 State Championship Game

On Friday and Saturday, Ford Field will host the MHSAA State Championship football games, and believe it or not, teams from Michigan will actually win! (Yes, that is an unwarranted knock on the winless Detroit Lions)

The Division 2 title game will feature Traverse City Central (12-1) vs. Warren De La Salle (13-0).

Date: Friday, Nov. 26

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Location: Ford Field

Prediction:

Both Traverse City Central and Warren De La Salle have ROLLED through the playoffs and they have scored a massive amount of points while playing solid defense. This one will be a battle but De La Salle will emerge as the champs.

Travers City Central 28

De La Salle 35