in Lions News Reports

Travis Kelce Praises Lions’ Sam LaPorta at ‘Tight End University’ Camp

100 Views


Travis Kelce loves him some Sam LaPorta!

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has garnered significant praise ahead of the new NFL season, thanks to an endorsement from Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. LaPorta, expected to play a crucial role in the Lions’ offense this year, impressed at the recent ‘Tight End University’ (TEU) camp hosted by Kelce and George Kittle.

Travis Kelce OUT Ja'Marr Chase Travis Kelce suffers injury

Travis Kelce Highlights LaPorta’s Performance

Kelce, a future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, wasn’t hesitant to highlight LaPorta’s standout performance during the three-day event. When asked who the best attendee was, Kelce responded, “LaPorta had a (expletive) year last year,” indicating high regard for the Lions’ budding offensive weapon.

Focus on Improvement

LaPorta, a former second-round pick from Iowa, is focusing on improving his blocking technique and refining his route-running to avoid giving away tells. After a record-breaking rookie season, the 23-year-old tight end is poised for an impactful second year, aiming to build on the details of his game without succumbing to pressure.

“Certainly the blocking aspect. I’m trying to throw my hands, play a little bit lower in the run game,” LaPorta explained. “And then in the receiving game, trying not to give so many tells in my routes, crossing over, late hands catching the ball. Just a few things.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Posts Video Message for Lions Fans

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Gesture After Ja’Marr Chase’s Fan Snub Goes Viral
Jeremy Fears Jr. Michigan State NCAA Tournament Michigan State vs. Marquette Tyson Walker Michigan State basketball

Jeremy Fears Jr. Cleared for MSU Return, Granted Medical Redshirt