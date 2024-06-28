Travis Kelce Praises Lions’ Sam LaPorta at ‘Tight End University’ Camp





Travis Kelce loves him some Sam LaPorta!

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has garnered significant praise ahead of the new NFL season, thanks to an endorsement from Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. LaPorta, expected to play a crucial role in the Lions’ offense this year, impressed at the recent ‘Tight End University’ (TEU) camp hosted by Kelce and George Kittle.

Travis Kelce Highlights LaPorta’s Performance

Kelce, a future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, wasn’t hesitant to highlight LaPorta’s standout performance during the three-day event. When asked who the best attendee was, Kelce responded, “LaPorta had a (expletive) year last year,” indicating high regard for the Lions’ budding offensive weapon.

Focus on Improvement

LaPorta, a former second-round pick from Iowa, is focusing on improving his blocking technique and refining his route-running to avoid giving away tells. After a record-breaking rookie season, the 23-year-old tight end is poised for an impactful second year, aiming to build on the details of his game without succumbing to pressure.

“Certainly the blocking aspect. I’m trying to throw my hands, play a little bit lower in the run game,” LaPorta explained. “And then in the receiving game, trying not to give so many tells in my routes, crossing over, late hands catching the ball. Just a few things.”