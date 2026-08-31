Detroit Lions Get Clarity on Trayveon Williams Situation

The Detroit Lions are continuing to put together their 2026 practice squad, but Trayveon Williams will not be part of it for now.

According to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, Williams, who was released by Detroit on Sunday, will not be returning to the Lions’ practice squad at this time.

One important detail: it is not clear whether that is Detroit’s decision, Williams’ decision, or simply the result of the two sides not reaching an agreement. Bianchi’s report does not specify who made the call, so anything beyond that would be speculation.

Williams Finished Preseason Strong

Williams made a solid final impression before roster cuts, rushing for 57 yards on nine carries during Detroit’s 25-16 preseason victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

But the Lions ultimately went in another direction with their backfield.

Detroit kept Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors and Jabari Small on its initial 53-man roster, giving the team five running backs. That left Williams on the outside despite his productive preseason finale.

Unlike many of Detroit’s younger cuts, Williams is a vested veteran and did not have to pass through waivers. Once released, he became free to sign with any NFL team.

That means Williams could be exploring opportunities elsewhere, Detroit could have chosen to use its practice-squad spots differently, or the sides simply may not have lined up on a reunion.

At this point, we simply do not know which explanation applies.

The wording “at this time” also leaves the door open for circumstances to change later.

For now, though, Williams will not be returning to Detroit’s practice squad.