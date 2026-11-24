Trev Alberts is not staying quiet after the University of Michigan decided against making him its next athletic director. On Tuesday afternoon, Alberts released a statement expressing his disappointment with the university’s decision and defending his conduct during his time at Nebraska and Texas A&M.

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Earlier Tuesday, news broke that Michigan had pulled the plug on its plans to hire Alberts, despite him previously signing a memorandum of understanding for the position. According to his attorney, Tom Mars, that agreement could leave Michigan facing a significant financial obligation.

Now, Alberts is offering his side of the story, and his latest comments suggest this situation is far from resolved.

Trev Alberts Responds to Michigan’s Decision

According to a statement shared by college football insider Bruce Feldman, Alberts said he was “shocked and disheartened” by Michigan’s decision not to move forward with his appointment as athletic director.

Alberts also claimed he had been told that attorneys from both Texas A&M and Nebraska had informed Michigan’s general counsel that he had “done nothing wrong or inappropriate and had followed all applicable university policies and procedures.”

Trev Alberts says he is “shocked and disheartened" by Michigan's decision to not move forward with his appointment as AD. He says that lawyers from both Texas A&M and Nebraska had informed Michigan's general counsel that he'd "done nothing wrong or inappropriate and had followed… https://t.co/IHvTc2R3sr — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 24, 2026

In his statement to ESPN, Alberts also maintained that he had signed a binding memorandum of understanding with Michigan. His statement makes it clear that he disagrees with how the situation has unfolded.

Michigan Could Have a Legal Battle on Its Hands

Michigan’s decision to reverse course on Alberts has already raised significant questions about the university’s hiring process and its potential financial obligations. Alberts’ latest statement adds another layer to a situation that could eventually result in a legal dispute.

Alberts’ assertions regarding his conduct and the binding nature of the agreement represent his position on the matter. Whether Michigan disputes those claims and how the contractual situation will ultimately be resolved remain to be seen.

Michigan’s Athletic Director Search Is Still Unfinished

Michigan entered this search hoping to establish stability within its athletic department. Instead, the university finds itself dealing with another controversy, a potential multimillion-dollar financial obligation, and an athletic director search that is still unfinished.

And judging by Alberts’ response, this story is nowhere near over.