Michigan’s disastrous athletic director search may have been the best thing that could have happened to head football coach Kyle Whittingham. According to longtime Michigan insider John U. Bacon, Trev Alberts was expected to fire Whittingham had he taken over as the university’s athletic director.

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Earlier this week, Michigan made the stunning decision to pull the plug on hiring Alberts, leaving the athletic department searching for another solution. As it turns out, that decision may have significantly improved Whittingham’s chances of returning for a second season in Ann Arbor.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Bacon’s revelation is that even a victory over Ohio State on Saturday apparently would not have changed the expected outcome. For Whittingham, the biggest victory of Thanksgiving week may have come away from the football field.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on at a timeout during the first half between Michigan and UCLA at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

John U. Bacon Drops Bombshell About Kyle Whittingham

During a Thanksgiving morning appearance on Michigan Public, Bacon addressed Michigan’s failed athletic director search and what it could mean for Whittingham’s future. His comments were particularly revealing considering the uncertainty surrounding the football program.

“Trev Alberts was expected to fire Whittingham regardless of the Ohio State game, so one never knows,” Bacon said.

According to Reuters, Michigan rescinded its offer to Alberts earlier this week. Meanwhile, with Warde Manuel reportedly staying at Michigan, the circumstances surrounding a potential coaching change have shifted considerably.

Could Kyle Whittingham Return in 2027?

Michigan enters Saturday’s matchup against Ohio State with a disappointing 6-5 record, though last weekend’s stunning upset of previously undefeated UCLA gave Whittingham some much-needed momentum. A victory over the Buckeyes would certainly strengthen his argument for another season.

Bacon’s comments do not mean Whittingham’s job is suddenly safe, nor do they establish that his firing had been formally approved. However, the man who was expected to show Whittingham the door will no longer be in a position to do so.

In a bizarre twist, Michigan’s athletic director disaster may have bought Whittingham something he desperately needed: more time.