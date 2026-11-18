The University of Michigan has reportedly found its next athletic director, and it’s making a major financial commitment to get its man. According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts has agreed to take over the same position in Ann Arbor, replacing outgoing athletic director Warde Manuel.

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But the reported hiring comes with another development that Michigan football fans will want to pay close attention to. Alberts is expected to receive a five-year contract worth more than $3 million annually, and one of his first responsibilities will reportedly be evaluating the future of the Wolverines’ football program.

With Kyle Whittingham’s first season at Michigan going anything but smoothly, the timing of this development is certainly interesting.

Dec 12, 2025; Lincoln, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies athletic director Trev Alberts watches during the third set against the Louisville Cardinals at Bob Devaney Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Trev Alberts Agrees to Become Michigan’s Next Athletic Director

Dellenger reported Tuesday evening that Alberts had agreed to become Michigan’s next athletic director after initially emerging as the university’s leading candidate. The agreement follows a search for Manuel’s replacement, with the longtime Michigan athletic director scheduled to step down at the end of 2026.

According to Dellenger’s subsequent reporting, Alberts’ deal is expected to be for five years, with an annual salary starting at more than $3 million. That would put him among the three highest-paid sitting athletic directors in college athletics.

Michigan’s incoming president, C. Cybele Raver, also reportedly called an emergency board meeting Tuesday evening as the university moved closer to finalizing its decision. Alberts is expected to start in Ann Arbor on Dec. 1, the same day Raver is sworn in. Although Alberts has reportedly agreed to take the job, a formal university announcement had not been confirmed at the time of this report.

Alberts Built His Resume at Nebraska and Texas A&M

Alberts brings considerable experience to Ann Arbor, having previously served as athletic director at Nebraska and Nebraska Omaha before taking over at Texas A&M in 2024. The former Nebraska All-American linebacker also played three NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts after being selected fifth overall in the 1994 NFL Draft.

During his time at Texas A&M, Alberts helped oversee major business initiatives, including a 15-year, $515 million multimedia rights agreement with Playfly Sports. That experience could prove particularly valuable as Michigan works through the rising costs and revenue pressure across college athletics.

What Does This Mean for Kyle Whittingham?

Perhaps the most intriguing part of Dellenger’s latest report involves Michigan football and the future of head coach Kyle Whittingham. According to the Yahoo Sports insider, Alberts will be expected to conduct an immediate evaluation of the Michigan football program.

That doesn’t necessarily mean a coaching change is coming, but it’s certainly worth watching given the Wolverines’ disappointing 2026 campaign. Whittingham has faced increasing criticism during his first season in Ann Arbor, with Michigan struggling to find consistency offensively and failing to meet the program’s lofty expectations. The Wolverines are 5-5 ahead of Saturday’s home game against UCLA, with a trip to Ohio State to close the regular season.

Whittingham recently pushed back against speculation surrounding his future, but the hiring of a new athletic director introduces another significant variable into the equation. Alberts will have to determine whether Michigan’s current football leadership provides the best path forward.

The Wolverines previously faced questions about a potential coaching change, with CBS Sports reporting that the university wanted to resolve its athletic director situation before making any major decisions about the football program. With Alberts reportedly on his way to Ann Arbor, that process could now begin moving forward.

Michigan’s decision to move on from Manuel was already a major development, particularly considering the financial details of his departure. Now, the university appears prepared to invest heavily in its next athletic director as it attempts to restore stability across the athletic department.

For Michigan fans, the biggest question isn’t simply whether Alberts is the right man for the job. It’s what he’ll decide to do about a football program that suddenly finds itself at a crossroads.

Trev Alberts is reportedly coming to Michigan, and his first major decision could have enormous implications for Kyle Whittingham and the future of Wolverines football.