The University of Michigan’s reported hiring of Trev Alberts as its next athletic director comes with a significant legal controversy from his time at Nebraska. Alberts is among the defendants in a federal lawsuit filed by a former Nebraska women’s basketball player who alleges that university officials mishandled allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship between her and an assistant coach.

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According to The Detroit News, Alberts’ involvement in the case has drawn renewed attention following his agreement to become Michigan’s next athletic director. The lawsuit was originally filed in February 2024, and Alberts has denied wrongdoing through court filings.

What Is Trev Alberts Accused of Doing at Nebraska?

The lawsuit was filed by Ashley Scoggin, a former Nebraska women’s basketball player who alleges that former associate head coach Chuck Love pursued and developed a sexual relationship with her while she was a member of the program. Scoggin contends that Love exploited his position of authority and that university officials failed to adequately protect her when the relationship came to light.

According to the original 28-page federal complaint, Scoggin was removed from Nebraska’s basketball team in February 2022 after teammates discovered her in Love’s hotel room during a road trip. Love was suspended with pay and resigned three months later.

The complaint alleges that Alberts, who was Nebraska’s athletic director at the time, supported head coach Amy Williams’ decision to remove Scoggin from the team. It also accuses Alberts of failing to order an adequate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged misconduct.

One particularly notable allegation concerns a Feb. 22, 2022, meeting involving Alberts, Williams, Scoggin, her parents, and other university administrators. Scoggin alleges that Alberts endorsed the explanation that she had been removed for dishonesty rather than adequately addressing the coach’s conduct.

The lawsuit includes a separate civil-rights claim against Alberts under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, in addition to broader claims involving Title IX and other defendants. These accusations remain disputed, and the filing of a lawsuit does not establish that Alberts violated federal law.

Former Nebraska Coach Later Admitted Sexual Relationship

The case took an important turn in 2026 when court filings revealed that Love had acknowledged having a sexual relationship with Scoggin. According to Associated Press reporting published by Legal News, Scoggin’s attorney stated that Love made the admission during a Feb. 5, 2026, deposition after previously denying the relationship.

That development is significant because Nebraska officials had previously maintained that both Scoggin and Love denied having a sexual relationship when administrators questioned them in 2022. Love has since characterized the relationship as consensual and disputed allegations that his actions were coercive or unconstitutional.

Alberts, Williams, and Nebraska’s Board of Regents have contested Scoggin’s allegations through their legal filings. In their April 2024 response to the complaint, the defendants maintained that Scoggin’s removal was connected to violations of team rules, dishonesty, and a breakdown of trust with teammates.

The university’s response also stated that Scoggin was provided information about available Title IX resources. The legal dispute involves whether officials adequately fulfilled their responsibilities, what they knew about the situation, and whether their actions violated Scoggin’s rights.

Michigan’s New Athletic Director Faces Immediate Scrutiny

The controversy arrives at a sensitive time for Michigan, which has reportedly reached an agreement to hire Alberts away from Texas A&M. Alberts is expected to replace Warde Manuel, who agreed in July to step down at the end of 2026.

The reported agreement is worth more than $3 million annually over five years, placing Alberts among college athletics’ highest-paid administrators. He is also expected to play a significant role in determining the future direction of Michigan’s athletic department, including the football program.

Much of the immediate attention surrounding his arrival has focused on head coach Kyle Whittingham, with questions about Michigan’s football leadership already dominating discussion. However, the Nebraska lawsuit introduces another issue that Michigan’s incoming athletic director will have to navigate.

Where the Trev Alberts Title IX Lawsuit Stands Now

The case has continued through the federal court system in 2026. Love and the University of Nebraska each filed to dismiss the case on July 31, and Scoggin was given until Oct. 21 to respond. Publicly accessible docket information shows additional filings as recently as Nov. 5, although no final ruling resolving the claims against Alberts was verified as of Nov. 18.

For Michigan, the unanswered question is what consideration university officials gave the pending litigation during their hiring process. There is no verified evidence that Michigan was unaware of the case or failed to review it before reaching an agreement with Alberts.

The Wolverines are bringing in an experienced athletic administrator to lead one of the country’s most prominent athletic departments. But as Alberts prepares for his new role in Ann Arbor, allegations concerning his leadership at Nebraska remain part of an unresolved federal legal dispute.