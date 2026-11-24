Trev Alberts “has been informed by the search firm representing Michigan that he will not be the Wolverines’ next athletic director,” ESPN reported Tuesday, citing what his attorney Tom Mars told Pete Thamel. Alberts got calls from the firm Monday night and Tuesday morning, Mars said, and has not been given a reason. Sources told ESPN last week that Alberts had reached an agreement on Nov. 17 to take the job.

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What Trev Alberts’ Attorney Says Michigan Owes

Mars told ESPN that Alberts signed a binding memorandum of understanding that requires Michigan to pay his full contract buyout. His side puts that number at $17.2 million. Michigan will now have to find a new athletic director, and fans have interesting words about the latest debacle within the university.

Oct 15, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies athletic director Trev Alberts watches as head coach Bucky McMillan talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan Wolverines Fans React to Trev Alberts News

There were a lot of interesting reactions on X, formerly Twitter, to the report that the university is not bringing in Alberts as its new athletic director after all. The posts below are the opinions of the people who wrote them.

The account Underwood Unleashed went after the school’s process:

Michigan just legally agreed to pay someone 17 million dollars without doing a background check less than 12 months after the Sherrone Moore incident.



Dumbest university in the world and it's not even close — Underwood Unleashed (@Underwood_SZN) November 24, 2026

Dave Portnoy could not get past the money:

Others on X, including Brent Axe and Adam Ruff, joined in:

$17.2 million to NOT be the AD at Michigan. Why go to college to become a millionaire when a college can pay you millions not to work! What a gig. https://t.co/N6igpYMsRK — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) November 24, 2026

Literally a group of fans running this would do a better job than these people… https://t.co/52yf2wk3tj — PLAYERANDTHEFAN (@PLAYERANDTHEFAN) November 24, 2026

With Alberts not coming to Michigan, this could mean that head coach Kyle Whittingham might get another year coaching football, though ESPN’s report does not address his status. It remains to be seen who the Wolverines will hire as the next athletic director.