Trev Alberts “has been informed by the search firm representing Michigan that he will not be the Wolverines’ next athletic director,” ESPN reported Tuesday, citing what his attorney Tom Mars told Pete Thamel. Alberts got calls from the firm Monday night and Tuesday morning, Mars said, and has not been given a reason. Sources told ESPN last week that Alberts had reached an agreement on Nov. 17 to take the job.
What Trev Alberts’ Attorney Says Michigan Owes
Mars told ESPN that Alberts signed a binding memorandum of understanding that requires Michigan to pay his full contract buyout. His side puts that number at $17.2 million. Michigan will now have to find a new athletic director, and fans have interesting words about the latest debacle within the university.
Michigan Wolverines Fans React to Trev Alberts News
There were a lot of interesting reactions on X, formerly Twitter, to the report that the university is not bringing in Alberts as its new athletic director after all. The posts below are the opinions of the people who wrote them.
The account Underwood Unleashed went after the school’s process:
Dave Portnoy could not get past the money:
Others on X, including Brent Axe and Adam Ruff, joined in:
With Alberts not coming to Michigan, this could mean that head coach Kyle Whittingham might get another year coaching football, though ESPN’s report does not address his status. It remains to be seen who the Wolverines will hire as the next athletic director.