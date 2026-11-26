The University of Michigan’s decision to withdraw its employment offer to Trev Alberts could come with an enormous financial price tag. Just days after Michigan pulled the plug on hiring Alberts as its next athletic director, his attorney, Tom Mars, revealed that he is preparing to file a lawsuit against the university seeking millions of dollars in damages.

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According to Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News, the lawsuit could be filed within the next few weeks in either Michigan or Texas. Michigan President-elect C. Cybele Raver could also be named as a defendant.

Trev Alberts’ Attorney Accuses Michigan of Breach of Contract

Mars did not mince words when discussing Michigan’s decision to rescind its employment offer to Alberts. The attorney believes the memorandum of understanding signed by both parties is legally binding, potentially putting Michigan on the hook for more than $21 million in contractual commitments.

“It’s just a straight up breach of contract,” Mars told The Detroit News. “They agreed to pay him $17.2 million plus $4 million, and then they changed their mind after they induced him to leave his job.”

The financial dispute centers on two significant amounts:

$17,205,352: The total value of Alberts’ proposed Michigan contract.

The total value of Alberts’ proposed Michigan contract. $4 million: The buyout Michigan agreed to pay Texas A&M on Alberts’ behalf.

The buyout Michigan agreed to pay Texas A&M on Alberts’ behalf. $21,205,352: The combined value of those commitments.

Mars contends that Michigan’s memorandum of understanding did not contain a background-check provision that would prevent Alberts from being hired. He also maintains that Alberts is now responsible for the $4 million Texas A&M buyout after resigning from his previous position.

Tom Mars Blasts Michigan’s Leadership

Michigan previously cited the results of a background check as justification for withdrawing its employment offer. In a letter signed by current university President Domenico Grasso and Raver, Michigan maintained that it had good cause to terminate the memorandum of understanding.

Mars, however, sees things considerably differently. He expressed particular frustration with Michigan’s apparent unwillingness to cover the Texas A&M buyout after Alberts resigned from his position.

“There’s no other way to interpret that letter other than to say, ‘Screw you, we’re not going to pay you anything,’” Mars said. “Do you think Texas A&M is going to just let that go because Michigan’s president changed her mind?

“She put an offer in front of him that he accepted that made him resign from his job with no opportunity to go back and obligated him to pay his former employer $4 million. And then based on their apparently indecisive president, she decides that she doesn’t want to deal with the optics? I wonder how she likes these optics.”

Michigan’s decision came amid scrutiny of Alberts’ involvement in an ongoing federal lawsuit concerning the alleged mishandling of a sexual relationship between an associate women’s basketball coach and a player during his tenure at Nebraska. The allegations in that case should not be confused with an established finding of wrongdoing.

Michigan’s Athletic Director Search Turns Into a Legal Nightmare

Meanwhile, Warde Manuel has agreed to remain Michigan’s athletic director until the university identifies an interim or permanent replacement. The university is essentially restarting its search while facing the prospect of an expensive legal battle stemming from its previous hiring decision.

Whether Michigan is legally obligated to pay Alberts the entire amount remains unresolved, and the university maintains it had grounds to terminate the agreement. Mars has made it abundantly clear, however, that his client does not intend to simply walk away.

Raver has not even officially begun her tenure as Michigan’s president, which is scheduled to start December 1. Yet one of her first major personnel decisions could already result in a multimillion-dollar legal dispute for the university.