Michigan’s decision to bring in Trev Alberts as its next athletic director is already generating plenty of conversation, but an old interview involving the former Nebraska-Omaha wrestling coach is giving Wolverines fans something else to think about. And let’s just say Mike Denney wasn’t exactly handing out compliments when he discussed his former boss.

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Denney, who won seven NCAA Division II national championships at Nebraska-Omaha, delivered a blistering assessment of Alberts during a March 2021 interview with FloWrestling. His comments are receiving renewed attention following Michigan’s reported agreement to hire Alberts away from Texas A&M.

Mike Denney Had Harsh Words for Trev Alberts

The controversy dates back to March 12, 2011, when Nebraska-Omaha captured its third consecutive Division II wrestling national championship. Rather than spending the evening celebrating another remarkable accomplishment, Denney learned that the university was eliminating its wrestling program.

According to a detailed 2021 FloWrestling interview conducted by Andy Hamilton, Alberts informed Denney of the decision over the phone shortly after the championship celebration. Denney said his relationship with Alberts had already deteriorated considerably before that conversation.

“It was a strained relationship,” Denney said, while describing disagreements over team activities and the wrestling program’s operations. He alleged that Alberts had stopped the program from televising home matches, prevented a team banquet, and failed to congratulate the team on its championships.

But the strongest words came when Denney recalled his reaction to being told that wrestling was being eliminated. The veteran coach said he confronted Alberts directly during their phone conversation, describing him as the most “arrogant, egotistical” person he had ever encountered.

Denney also recalled challenging Alberts over his decision to deliver the news by telephone instead of meeting face-to-face. The exchange clearly left a lasting impression, as Denney was still discussing it in considerable detail a decade later.

Just a reminder that this is who Trev Alberts is: pic.twitter.com/OJHkFVjswm — Jason Bryant (@jasonmbryant) November 18, 2026

A Championship Dynasty Eliminated Overnight

What makes the situation particularly remarkable is just how successful Nebraska-Omaha’s wrestling program had been. Under Denney, the Mavericks won seven national championships, including six between 2004 and 2011.

The 2011 title was the program’s third straight, and three Nebraska-Omaha wrestlers won individual national championships that evening. The team was celebrating in Kearney, Nebraska, when Alberts’ call changed everything.

In a follow-up FloWrestling feature examining the aftermath, former wrestlers and coaches described their disbelief at the decision. The news was especially painful because the team had just reached the pinnacle of its sport.

Nebraska-Omaha was transitioning from Division II to Division I athletics, and university leaders decided to eliminate both wrestling and football as part of the restructuring. Alberts and then-chancellor John Christensen defended the broader move as part of the university’s long-term athletic strategy, although the decision drew widespread criticism from the wrestling community.

Denney’s account reflects his own recollections and opinions about Alberts, rather than independently established conclusions about the administrator’s character or motives. FloWrestling reported that an interview request for Alberts during its 2021 investigation was declined through Nebraska-Omaha’s sports information department.

What Does This Mean for Michigan?

Fast-forward to November 2026, and Alberts is preparing to take over one of college athletics’ most recognizable departments. Michigan has reportedly reached an agreement with the Texas A&M athletic director to replace Warde Manuel, who is stepping down at the end of the year.

The hire has already sparked considerable discussion about Michigan football’s future, particularly with head coach Kyle Whittingham facing questions after a disappointing season. Alberts will be expected to make difficult decisions while helping restore stability to the Wolverines’ athletic department.

To be clear, Denney’s interview is not new, and the events he described happened more than 15 years ago. Alberts has since served as athletic director at Nebraska and Texas A&M, and the Nebraska-Omaha controversy alone does not establish how he will lead Michigan.

Still, the interview offers an interesting look at one of the most controversial decisions of Alberts’ administrative career. Michigan fans hoping for strong leadership may also be interested in how one of his former championship-winning coaches remembers working under him.

Denney certainly didn’t hold back when given the opportunity to describe his experience. And with Alberts now headed to Ann Arbor, those old comments are finding a new audience.