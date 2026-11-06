New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has shared a deeply personal statement regarding a frightening medical situation that recently left him hospitalized for several days.

DSN TV Detroit · newest first All Detroit video →

The 24-year-old former Ohio State standout revealed that he experienced an unexpected medical emergency involving unexplained neurological symptoms. Although extensive testing reportedly produced reassuring results, Henderson said doctors have not yet determined what caused the episode.

Most importantly, Henderson made it clear that his health and recovery are now his top priorities.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

TreVeyon Henderson Reveals Details of Medical Emergency

In a statement shared publicly Friday, Henderson explained what he has been experiencing and the challenges that remain ahead.

“Recently, I experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days. During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable.”

That is certainly concerning news for Henderson, his family, his teammates, and everyone who has followed his football career.

While Henderson described the testing results as encouraging, he acknowledged that the symptoms have affected several of his physical abilities.

“I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions. I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities.”

Henderson did not disclose a specific diagnosis or provide a timetable for returning to football.

His statement makes clear that he is focused on working with his medical team and recovering rather than rushing back onto the field.

Henderson Shares Powerful Message About His Faith

Beyond discussing his medical condition, Henderson offered an emotional message about his family and the role his Christian faith has played during this difficult experience.

He thanked his wife for supporting him throughout the ordeal and expressed gratitude for the strength he has found in his relationship with Jesus Christ.

Henderson also referenced Romans 8:28, emphasizing his belief that God remains faithful even during life’s most difficult circumstances.

“The purpose of trials in life is not to drive us away from God, but to only bring us closer. May God’s Will be done, not mine.”

Those words reflect just how much Henderson has leaned on his faith while dealing with an unexpected health scare.

He also expressed appreciation for the people who have helped him through the situation.

“My wife and I are deeply grateful for family and loved ones, the New England Patriots organization, my agent, my medical team, teammates, and everyone who has offered prayers, encouragement, and support.”

Henderson concluded by asking for continued prayers and privacy while he focuses on his recovery.

Patriots Had Previously Listed Henderson With an Illness

Henderson’s statement provides additional context to an absence that had already raised questions in New England.

The Patriots ruled Henderson out of their November 1 game against the Miami Dolphins after he missed practice because of an illness.

He also remained away from practice Thursday, November 5, as New England continued preparing for its matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Before Henderson shared his statement, the publicly available information about his condition had been limited.

Now, the running back has provided a clearer picture of what he has been facing, although the underlying medical cause remains unknown.

Henderson, a second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, rushed for 911 yards and nine touchdowns during his rookie season. Through six games in 2026, he has recorded 203 rushing yards and one touchdown on 52 carries.

But those numbers are understandably secondary to what he is currently experiencing.

Henderson’s message comes during a week in which the NFL community has already been reminded of how quickly football can become secondary.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell recently shared an emotional statement about his own recovery after suffering a frightening injury against the Minnesota Vikings.

The two players’ medical situations are different, and there is no reason to suggest they are related.

However, both situations serve as reminders that the individuals wearing NFL uniforms have lives, families, and challenges that extend well beyond the football field.

As Detroit’s approach to protecting Campbell’s medical privacy has demonstrated, there are times when respecting a player’s wishes matters far more than satisfying the public’s desire for additional information.

Henderson has made his wishes clear.

He wants to get healthy, and he and his wife are asking for privacy.

That request deserves to be respected.

The Bottom Line

TreVeyon Henderson’s statement is an emotional reminder that even professional athletes can face unexpected medical challenges that extend far beyond the playing field.

The encouraging news is that Henderson says his extensive testing has produced reassuring results.

Still, the cause of his neurological symptoms remains unknown, and his recovery is ongoing.

There is no confirmed timetable for his return to the Patriots, and speculation about a diagnosis or the future of his NFL career would be premature.

For now, the focus should remain exactly where Henderson wants it.

On his health, his family, and his recovery.

Football can wait. TreVeyon Henderson getting healthy is what matters most.