Detroit Lions Interested in Former All-Pro Cornerback

The Detroit Lions continue to scan the free-agent market as training camp rolls along, and one name from their latest workout group certainly stands out.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Detroit brought eight players to Allen Park for tryouts, headlined by former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. The group also included quarterbacks Jack Plummer and Jake Haener, receivers Julian Hicks and Ray-Ray McCloud, and linebackers Amari Burney, Milo Eifler and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Ogbongbemiga has since signed with Detroit, while the Lions are also adding veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs following Teddy Bridgewater’s retirement.

Trevon Diggs Is the Headliner

Diggs, 27, is easily the most accomplished player Detroit evaluated.

The former second-round pick exploded in 2021 when he led the NFL with 11 interceptions, returned two for touchdowns and earned First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He followed that with another Pro Bowl season in 2022.

His career has been much more complicated since.

Diggs tore his ACL two games into the 2023 season and has struggled to regain his previous form. In 2025, he appeared in eight games for Dallas before finishing the season with Green Bay. Across nine regular-season appearances, he recorded 27 tackles with no interceptions or passes defended.

For his career, Diggs has appeared in 67 games with 20 interceptions and 63 passes defended.

That résumé makes the workout worth watching, especially with Detroit continuing to evaluate its cornerback depth.

Lions Also Looked at Two Quarterbacks

Detroit worked out 27-year-old Jake Haener and 26-year-old Jack Plummer.

Haener has eight NFL appearances and one start, completing 18 of 39 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Plummer, 26, has yet to establish himself in an NFL regular-season game. Detroit reportedly liked what it saw from both quarterbacks, but the Lions instead moved toward signing Dobbs as their veteran option behind Jared Goff.

Ray-Ray McCloud Brings Veteran Experience

The most experienced offensive player in the group was 29-year-old Ray-Ray McCloud.

McCloud has appeared in 100 career games, catching 159 passes for 1,523 yards and two touchdowns. He also has extensive return experience.

His best receiving season came with Atlanta in 2024, when he caught 62 passes for 686 yards. His role shrank considerably in 2025, when he totaled seven catches for 69 yards across time with Atlanta and the New York Giants.

Detroit also worked out 26-year-old Julian Hicks, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds and has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.

Lions Evaluate More Linebacker Depth

Detroit also took a look at 26-year-old Amari Burney and 28-year-old Milo Eifler.

Burney has appeared in 24 career games, making one start and totaling 32 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble during his time with the Raiders.

Eifler has appeared in 17 NFL games during stops with multiple organizations and has primarily contributed on special teams.

The third linebacker, 27-year-old Amen Ogbongbemiga, earned a contract with Detroit. He has appeared in 72 NFL games, including eight during the 2025 season with Chicago.

Full List of Lions Tryouts

Player Position Age Trevon Diggs CB 27 Jack Plummer QB 26 Jake Haener QB 27 Julian Hicks WR 26 Ray-Ray McCloud WR 29 Amari Burney LB 26 Milo Eifler LB 28 Amen Ogbongbemiga LB 27

Detroit’s interest in Diggs is the most fascinating part of the group, but the variety of positions tells the larger story.

Brad Holmes is still looking everywhere for potential upgrades.

Bottom Line

The Lions worked out eight players, with former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs providing the biggest name.

Diggs comes with legitimate pedigree, including 20 career interceptions and an unforgettable 11-pick season in 2021, but injuries and declining production have changed the conversation surrounding him. His 2025 season included just nine games and no interceptions.

Detroit has already signed Ogbongbemiga from the workout group.

Whether Diggs becomes the next one is now something worth watching.