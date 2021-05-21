Trevor Lawrence sent the Jaguars to voicemail 3 times on Draft Night [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence put the entire Jacksonville Jaguars staff on the edge of their seats on Draft Night when when their calls to him went to voicemail three different times.

GM Trent Baalke said that the NFL told them they weren’t able to make their pick right away despite being ready to name Lawrence as their selection:

“They said you have to wait seven minutes to turn in the card, so we didn’t pick up the phone to call him. We just sat there, and he’s sitting on his end wondering why we haven’t called him,” Baalke said.

“We started calling and getting a recording,” said owner Shahid Khan. “You’re seeing that clock tick away and then let’s try it again, get the recording. After about three tries, it’s like you’re over here nervous.”

#Jaguars released a video of their Draft night, turns out that because the NFL required them to wait 7 minutes, they took their time to call @Trevorlawrencee. Once they tried it went to voicemail… 3 times They finally got in touch to draft him.pic.twitter.com/JeeHCo3U6t — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 21, 2021

Head coach Urban Meyer was able to soon connect with Lawrence