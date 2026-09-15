Trey Augustine Is Detroit’s Goalie of the Future

Trey Augustine was a second-round selection (41st overall pick) in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings. He is just 21 years old. Augustine played three seasons with the Michigan State Spartans from 2023 to 2026, and he finished last year with two games for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL.

Trey Augustine Left Michigan State as College Hockey’s Best Goalie

During the 2025-26 season with Michigan State, Augustine played in 34 games. He had a 24-9-1 record with a .929 save percentage, a 2.11 GAA and three shutouts. That season earned him the Mike Richter Award as the best goaltender in college hockey, his second straight Big Ten Goaltender of the Year honor and a spot as a Hobey Baker finalist. With Grand Rapids, he had a 0-2 record with a 3.39 GAA and a .878 save percentage.

This season, he is expected to have a major role in Grand Rapids and improve.

Augustine Stole the Show Against Dallas

Detroit opened the NHL Prospect Tournament on Saturday with a 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena. Augustine stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced, then turned away eight straight shooters in the shootout. Detroit’s first-round pick, Carter Bear, put 10 shots on goal in the same game.

Jake Rivard of octopusthrower.com listed three prospects who stood out to him during the prospects tournament against the Stars. He mentioned that Augustine looked strong between the pipes. Rivard said,

“After watching Trey Augustine stop eight rounds in a shootout, it’s no wonder the Red Wings decided to trade Sebastian Cossa. With each passing game, Augustine inches ever closer to NHL readiness, taking on larger and larger workloads with every consecutive season. This time around, he’ll have the opportunity to show his stuff at the AHL level with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Should things go according to plan, he could be a Red Wing as early as the trade deadline, though it’s likely the team waits until 2027-28 to give him his shot. 1:08 Watch · Detroit Sports Nation TV Dylan Larkin losing the captaincy changes the tone around the Red Wings The Red Wings’ captaincy shift is treated as something nobody should be shocked by, and the bigger concern becomes the organization’s leadership structure. Even with the noise around the change, the expectation here is that Larkin starts the season in Det Watch now Latest Red Wings video · Sep 15, 2026 The more Augustine develops confidence, the better his prospects for the NHL become. Augustine is one of the top names to watch moving forward” Related coverage Detroit Red Wings Prospect Tournament Overview And Names To Watch Read more →

It would be a major surprise to see him in Detroit during the 2026-27 NHL season. He is better off polishing his craft in the AHL this season.

John Gibson Is a Pending Free Agent

John Gibson will be a pending free agent after the 2026-27 NHL season. He is 33 years old. There is a chance that the Red Wings don’t re-sign him. If Detroit feels like they are ready to move on with Augustine as the number one goalie in 2027-28, then they will not need to re-sign him.

That call will belong to Shawn Horcoff, or to whoever Detroit hires as its permanent general manager.