Michigan Basketball Key Starter Enters Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines are losing a player who started all 37 games this season.

The Dusty May era in Ann Arbor is already turning the page. Just one day after the Michigan basketball program celebrated the addition of North Carolina transfer and former five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, another key player has decided to move on.

On Tuesday, junior point guard Tre Donaldson officially entered the transfer portal, marking a significant shift in the Wolverines’ backcourt rotation heading into next season.

Donaldson’s Impact in Ann Arbor

Donaldson arrived at Michigan after transferring from Auburn and quickly carved out a key role for the Wolverines. He started all 37 games during the 2024-25 season, averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. His toughness, playmaking, and ability to run the offense made him one of the most reliable players on the roster.

A Changing of the Guard

Cadeau’s arrival undoubtedly accelerated the shift. The former Tar Heel started all 37 games for North Carolina last season and brings a dynamic skill set and high basketball IQ to Michigan’s backcourt. With Cadeau set to take over the point guard duties, Donaldson’s decision to seek a new opportunity makes sense for both sides.

Bottom Line

Tre Donaldson’s decision to transfer marks the end of a short but impactful stint in Maize and Blue. As Dusty May begins to reshape the Wolverines’ roster, it’s clear that the portal is playing a central role. With Cadeau now locked in at point guard, Michigan’s future remains bright — but the ride is far from over. Expect more roster movement in the coming weeks as May continues to build a team in his image.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

