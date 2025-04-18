Michigan State Basketball Adds Trey Fort from Transfer Portal

MSU basketball adds sixth-year shooting guard Trey Fort from Samford to help replenish its backcourt after several offseason departures.

Michigan State basketball just added some much-needed depth to its backcourt — and it comes in the form of a seasoned, well-traveled scorer.

Trey Fort, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who spent last season at Samford, announced via Instagram that he’s transferring to MSU for his final year of college eligibility. This will mark Fort’s sixth college stop, and he brings experience, shooting ability, and a mature presence to a retooling Spartans squad.

Trey Fort Michigan State transfer

Last season with the Bulldogs, Fort averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and shot nearly 38% from beyond the arc. While his trip to Breslin Center last November wasn’t his best outing — just four points on 1-for-8 shooting — he’ll now get a full season to show what he can do wearing green and white.

For Tom Izzo, the addition of Fort is timely. With Jaden Akins graduating, Jase Richardson headed to the NBA Draft, and Tre Holloman transferring to NC State, the Spartans were in need of perimeter help. Fort fills that gap with a proven scoring touch and plenty of college basketball mileage under his belt.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

