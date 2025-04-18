Michigan State Basketball Adds Trey Fort from Transfer Portal

MSU basketball adds sixth-year shooting guard Trey Fort from Samford to help replenish its backcourt after several offseason departures.

Michigan State basketball just added some much-needed depth to its backcourt — and it comes in the form of a seasoned, well-traveled scorer.

Trey Fort, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who spent last season at Samford, announced via Instagram that he’s transferring to MSU for his final year of college eligibility. This will mark Fort’s sixth college stop, and he brings experience, shooting ability, and a mature presence to a retooling Spartans squad.

Last season with the Bulldogs, Fort averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and shot nearly 38% from beyond the arc. While his trip to Breslin Center last November wasn’t his best outing — just four points on 1-for-8 shooting — he’ll now get a full season to show what he can do wearing green and white.

For Tom Izzo, the addition of Fort is timely. With Jaden Akins graduating, Jase Richardson headed to the NBA Draft, and Tre Holloman transferring to NC State, the Spartans were in need of perimeter help. Fort fills that gap with a proven scoring touch and plenty of college basketball mileage under his belt.