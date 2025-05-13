What it Will Cost Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson to Holdout

Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson won’t play the final year of his contract, citing poor communication and looming fines. What it means for Detroit.

TL;DR

Trey Hendrickson, one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, has drawn a hard line in his standoff with the Cincinnati Bengals, saying he will not play under the final year of his current contract. Per Jordan Schultz, Hendrickson was frustrated by a warning text from Zac Taylor 30 days ahead of minicamp threatening fines. With holdout penalties looming and no communication from the team, Hendrickson’s exit may be inevitable.

Hendrickson vs. the Bengals: It’s Getting Messy

On Monday, Jordan Schultz reported that Hendrickson expressed deep frustration over the Bengals’ lack of offseason communication. The situation boiled over when he received a text warning from HC Zac Taylor ahead of mandatory minicamp, threatening fines if he failed to attend.

#Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson said he received a text from HC Zac Taylor 30 days before mandatory minicamp warning he’d be fined if he didn’t show up — something that frustrated him, especially given the poor communication from the team throughout the offseason.



Hendrickson also… pic.twitter.com/VEJBYby0Il — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 13, 2025

This declaration ramps up what had been a quiet standoff into a full-blown confrontation between a franchise trying to stay under the cap and a player with 17.5 sacks last season who feels undervalued.

The Financial Pressure is Real

Per Spotrac, here’s what Hendrickson risks if he holds out:

Minicamp Fines : Day 1: $17,642 Day 2: $34,925 Day 3: $52,381

: Training Camp : $50,000 per day

: $50,000 per day Preseason : 1/18 of his salary per game That’s $877,777 per game for Hendrickson

: 1/18 of his salary per game

That adds up fast—especially for a player already owed a non-guaranteed $15.8 million base salary in 2025. But Hendrickson’s stance makes it clear: he’s not showing up unless the deal changes.

Why It Matters for Detroit

The Lions have been linked to Hendrickson in recent weeks, and this development could fast-track his availability.

Detroit has:

A need at edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson

opposite Over $40 million in 2025 cap space

A front office willing to pounce on value, especially after Za’Darius Smith’s departure

The standoff might make the Bengals more likely to trade Hendrickson for draft capital—particularly if they’re unwilling to meet his extension demands. For Detroit, this could be the window to buy low on an elite disruptor.

Bengals’ Perspective: Tough Spot, Tough Math

The Bengals face a brutal choice:

Call Hendrickson’s bluff and risk distraction, damage, and no return

Extend the 30-year-old EDGE

Trade him now and free up major cap space, potentially recouping a Day 2 pick

None of those options are ideal—but Hendrickson is pushing them to pick one fast.

Key Takeaways

Trey Hendrickson won’t play without a new deal, per Jordan Schultz.

He’s frustrated with the Bengals’ offseason communication and pre-minicamp warning texts.

Holdout fines could total millions if this drags into training camp.

if this drags into training camp. The Lions are still a logical trade partner if Cincinnati opts to move on.

Bottom Line

Trey Hendrickson has made his stance crystal clear—and now the Bengals are on the clock.

For Detroit, this may be the perfect storm: an elite pass rusher available, affordable, and angry. The price might still sting, but the upside of pairing Hendrickson with Hutchinson could change the complexion of the NFC.

This isn’t just a contract dispute anymore. It’s a countdown to a possible trade—and the Lions should absolutely be watching.