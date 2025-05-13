Trey Hendrickson contract holdout

What it Will Cost Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson to Holdout

Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson won’t play the final year of his contract, citing poor communication and looming fines. What it means for Detroit.

TL;DR

Trey Hendrickson, one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, has drawn a hard line in his standoff with the Cincinnati Bengals, saying he will not play under the final year of his current contract. Per Jordan Schultz, Hendrickson was frustrated by a warning text from Zac Taylor 30 days ahead of minicamp threatening fines. With holdout penalties looming and no communication from the team, Hendrickson’s exit may be inevitable.

Trey Hendrickson contract holdout

Hendrickson vs. the Bengals: It’s Getting Messy

On Monday, Jordan Schultz reported that Hendrickson expressed deep frustration over the Bengals’ lack of offseason communication. The situation boiled over when he received a text warning from HC Zac Taylor ahead of mandatory minicamp, threatening fines if he failed to attend.

This declaration ramps up what had been a quiet standoff into a full-blown confrontation between a franchise trying to stay under the cap and a player with 17.5 sacks last season who feels undervalued.

The Financial Pressure is Real

Per Spotrac, here’s what Hendrickson risks if he holds out:

  • Minicamp Fines:
    • Day 1: $17,642
    • Day 2: $34,925
    • Day 3: $52,381
  • Training Camp: $50,000 per day
  • Preseason: 1/18 of his salary per game
    • That’s $877,777 per game for Hendrickson

That adds up fast—especially for a player already owed a non-guaranteed $15.8 million base salary in 2025. But Hendrickson’s stance makes it clear: he’s not showing up unless the deal changes.

Why It Matters for Detroit

The Lions have been linked to Hendrickson in recent weeks, and this development could fast-track his availability.

Detroit has:

  • A need at edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson
  • Over $40 million in 2025 cap space
  • A front office willing to pounce on value, especially after Za’Darius Smith’s departure

The standoff might make the Bengals more likely to trade Hendrickson for draft capital—particularly if they’re unwilling to meet his extension demands. For Detroit, this could be the window to buy low on an elite disruptor.

Bengals’ Perspective: Tough Spot, Tough Math

The Bengals face a brutal choice:

  • Call Hendrickson’s bluff and risk distraction, damage, and no return
  • Extend the 30-year-old EDGE
  • Trade him now and free up major cap space, potentially recouping a Day 2 pick

None of those options are ideal—but Hendrickson is pushing them to pick one fast.

Trey Hendrickson

Key Takeaways

  • Trey Hendrickson won’t play without a new deal, per Jordan Schultz.
  • He’s frustrated with the Bengals’ offseason communication and pre-minicamp warning texts.
  • Holdout fines could total millions if this drags into training camp.
  • The Lions are still a logical trade partner if Cincinnati opts to move on.

Bottom Line

Trey Hendrickson has made his stance crystal clear—and now the Bengals are on the clock.

For Detroit, this may be the perfect storm: an elite pass rusher available, affordable, and angry. The price might still sting, but the upside of pairing Hendrickson with Hutchinson could change the complexion of the NFC.

This isn’t just a contract dispute anymore. It’s a countdown to a possible trade—and the Lions should absolutely be watching.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Trey Hendrickson contract holdout
What it Will Cost Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson to Holdout
Detroit Lions Salary Cap
Detroit Lions Land Up-And-Coming EDGE in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft
Trey Fort Michigan State transfer
Michigan State Announces Surprising Decision Regarding Athletic Director
Donovan Ezeiruaku Detroit Lions Mock Draft
Brad Holmes Biggest 2025 NFL Draft Mistake… And How it Could Have Been Avoided