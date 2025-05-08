Lions Urged to Make BLOCKBUSTER Trade for Trey Hendrickson

The Detroit Lions are being urged to trade for All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. A move would cost premium draft picks and a new deal, but could complete their Super Bowl-ready defense.

The Detroit Lions don’t want to just win the NFC North in 2025—they want to win it all. After a 15-2 regular season that ended with a shocking playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, Detroit is staring at a golden Super Bowl opportunity—and according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, there may be one bold move that could put them over the top.

Trade for Trey Hendrickson.

The Missing Piece Across From Hutchinson

Let’s be real: Aidan Hutchinson is a beast. But after him? The Lions don’t have another true starting-caliber edge rusher.

Knox argues the Lions need to go big and bring in one of the most consistent sack artists in the NFL: Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

“Hendrickson should shoot toward the top of most teams’ trade boards,” Knox wrote. “Teams that should already be interested in adding him include the Detroit Lions, who still need a No. 2 pass-rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.”

Hendrickson, 30, is coming off back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler, one of the league’s most disruptive pass rushers, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

What It Would Cost Detroit

Pulling this off wouldn’t be cheap.

Detroit would need to give up premium draft capital, likely including a second-round pick and change. On top of that, Hendrickson would want a new contract—one that likely tops $30 million annually.

But for a team in a wide-open Super Bowl window with cap space and a loaded roster? It makes a lot of sense.

Hendrickson and Hutchinson together would instantly become one of the top edge duos in football—a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks and a perfect match for Kelvin Sheppard’s aggressive defense.

The Bottom Line

Trey Hendrickson isn’t just a nice-to-have. He’s the kind of move that could tilt the NFC.

The Lions are built to win now. And while Brad Holmes has been careful not to overextend the franchise, the stars are aligned: a veteran-laden roster, a healthy quarterback in Jared Goff, a physical identity, and real momentum.

If the Bengals don’t want to pay Hendrickson, the Lions should absolutely pick up the phone. A splash trade like this might just be the move that gets Detroit to the Super Bowl for the first time ever.