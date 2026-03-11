Report Suggests Detroit Lions May Be Sitting Out Trey Hendrickson Sweepstakes

A new report suggests the Detroit Lions may not be among the teams seriously pursuing star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, Hendrickson’s free agency market has heated up significantly over the past 24 hours, with multiple teams actively making offers.

Russini reported that the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and now the Baltimore Ravens are all making strong pushes to land what many view as the top free agent still available.

AFC North could be Hendrickson’s next home

In a follow-up update, Russini added that Hendrickson could remain in the AFC North, noting the Ravens are now firmly in the mix.

The report comes shortly after Baltimore’s blockbuster trade attempt for Maxx Crosby collapsed due to a failed physical, reopening their search for a premier edge rusher.

Russini noted that a decision from Hendrickson could come as soon as today.

What this means for Detroit

The Lions have been widely viewed as a team that could pursue another pass rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.

However, Detroit’s absence from the teams currently making offers may indicate that general manager Brad Holmes is taking a more measured approach in free agency.

After restructuring the contract of quarterback Jared Goff to create additional cap space, the Lions certainly have the financial flexibility to make a move if they choose.

But at least for now, it appears the Hendrickson sweepstakes may be headed in a different direction.