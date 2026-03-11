Former Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson Finds New Home

One of the NFL’s top pass rushers is staying in the AFC North.

According to Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens have reached an agreement with former Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson on a four-year, $112 million contract, bringing one of the league’s most productive defensive players to Baltimore.

Schefter reported that Hendrickson will remain in the AFC North, meaning he will now face his former team — led by quarterback Joe Burrow- twice each season.

A wild 24 hours in Baltimore

The move comes after what has been a chaotic stretch for the Ravens’ front office.

According to Jeremy Fowler, Baltimore’s plans shifted dramatically over the last day. Just 24 hours earlier, the Ravens were believed to be closing in on a trade for Maxx Crosby on a three-year deal worth $106.5 million.

However, that trade reportedly fell apart following a failed physical, sending the Ravens back into the market for a premier pass rusher.

Instead of Crosby, Baltimore pivoted quickly and landed Hendrickson.

Hendrickson brings elite production

Hendrickson has quietly been one of the most consistent edge rushers in football over the last several seasons.

After signing with Cincinnati in 2021, he quickly became the centerpiece of the Bengals’ pass rush. Known for his relentless motor and ability to win off the edge, Hendrickson has routinely ranked among the NFL’s sack leaders.

His ability to disrupt quarterbacks should make him an immediate impact player for a Ravens defense that already features one of the league’s most physical units.

What it means for the AFC North

The signing adds even more firepower to what is already one of the NFL’s toughest divisions.

Now with Hendrickson joining Baltimore, quarterbacks across the AFC North — including Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and others — will have to deal with another elite pass rusher twice a year.

For the Ravens, the message is clear: their Super Bowl window remains wide open.