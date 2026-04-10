Michigan G Trey McKenney Makes Official Decision for 2026-27 Season

Michigan’s roster for a title defense just got a lot clearer.

Freshman guard Trey McKenney has signed a deal to return to Ann Arbor for the 2026-27 season, delivering a key piece of continuity for a program coming off a national championship run.

McKenney’s return brings stability at the right time

For a team that could face offseason turnover in the frontcourt, McKenney’s decision provides immediate stability on the perimeter.

The former five-star recruit arrived with expectations and met them as a freshman. He averaged 9.9 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three, carving out a role that steadily grew as the season progressed.

By March, he was no longer just a contributor off the bench. He was a closing piece.

That trajectory matters heading into next season.

Sources: Star Michigan guard Trey McKenney has signed to return to the Wolverines, per me and @jeffborzello. He earned All Big Ten Freshman honors this season after arriving as a Top 20 recruit and McDonald’s All-American. He averaged 9.9 ppg on Michigan’s national title team. pic.twitter.com/p7mf1BvvP3 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 10, 2026

A larger role already in view

McKenney hinted at this direction weeks ago, even before his return became official.

“We’re going to have a really talented team next year,” he said. “I came in with a role this year and I think my role would definitely expand next year, so I’m definitely looking forward to coming back.”

That expansion now feels inevitable.

With L.J. Cason set to miss the 2026-27 season due to a torn ACL, there are minutes and responsibilities available in the backcourt. McKenney is positioned to absorb a significant share of both.

Two-way impact gives Michigan flexibility

What separated McKenney during his freshman year was not just his scoring efficiency.

It was the combination of offense and defense.

He showed the ability to stretch the floor while also embracing defensive assignments, something that earned him trust late in games. Coaches leaned on him in key moments, and he responded.

That type of reliability tends to carry over from year to year.

Backcourt pairing with Cadeau sets the tone

With Elliot Cadeau also expected to return, Michigan will enter next season with a backcourt that blends control and scoring.

Cadeau provides the structure. McKenney brings shot-making and defensive versatility.

Together, they give Michigan a foundation that should translate, regardless of how the rest of the roster takes shape.

The bigger picture for Michigan

Roster construction in the modern game is rarely straightforward. Between the NBA draft and transfer portal movement, continuity is often hard to find.

That is what makes this decision stand out.

McKenney is not just returning. He is returning at a time when Michigan is trying to maintain momentum at the top of the sport.

The bottom line

Michigan needed a cornerstone piece to stay in place as it looks ahead to 2026-27.

Trey McKenney provides exactly that.

His role is set to grow. His impact is already proven. And his return gives the Wolverines a strong starting point as they prepare to defend a national title.