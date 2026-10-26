Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack left two short field goals on the floor at Ford Field on Sunday, and plenty of Packers fans want him off the roster. Head coach Matt LaFleur does not.

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After the 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said, “Certainly you never want to go through it, but Trey’s a guy, I think he’s proven that he can do it. I know he can do it. But we’ve got to wipe this one clean and move on.” It appears as if LaFleur is sticking with Smack as his kicker moving forward despite the struggles.

How Trey Smack’s Day Unraveled in Detroit

Smack pushed a 26-yard attempt wide right in the first quarter, a kick that a delay of game penalty had backed up from 21 yards. He tied the game at 17 with a 43-yarder in the fourth quarter, then had a 35-yard try blocked by Lions defender DJ Wonnum with 3:25 to play. Detroit took the ball back and Jake Bates ended it with a 22-yard walk-off field goal. The Lions improved to 4-2 on the season, and the Packers dropped to 4-3.

Green Bay Packers Fans Call for Trey Smack to Be Cut

There are a lot of Green Bay fans who are not happy with LaFleur sticking with Smack. A lot of fans believe that Smack was the reason why they lost against the Lions. The kicker was not the only target of Packers frustration after the game, either: safety Xavier McKinney unloaded on the officiating crew.

If Trey Smack is still the kicker tomorrow then our organization isn’t serious about winning a Super Bowl. — Clint Lord (@lord_clint) October 26, 2026

Investigate the referees for gambling, and fire Smack into the sun. — Tiger (@tigerplays64) October 25, 2026

Does the kicker still have a job?? — Shaun Smith (@ShaunSmithDev) October 25, 2026

I understand the refs was bad, but please understand that we left 9 points on the board 🫩.@packers #GOPACKGO Yall know what yall need to do. SMACK FLEECED YALL — THE 007🕴️ (@JXELZ007) October 25, 2026

Fire LaFleur

Hire a shrink

Hire a kicker — Olé do Brasil (@Oledobrasil) October 25, 2026

Leave smack in detroit — Notglum831 (@notglum831) October 25, 2026

Smack off the team ASAP — 1900🧀 (@slimernow) October 25, 2026

Get a new kicker — 🐺Kenneth🐺 (@Deltacoach34) October 26, 2026

Can blame the refs all we want but the dropped passes and missed kicks hurt more than the flags — . (@imsensational__) October 25, 2026

How tf Trey Smack still have a job as the PACKERS KICKER I don’t understand — Lala (@lifeseenbylala) October 26, 2026

Trey Smack. No excuse to miss kicks in an indoor stadium. — Amy Netardus (@netardus) October 26, 2026

What Trey Smack’s Numbers Say

Smack is 11 of 16 on field goals this season and 13 of 15 on extra points. Pro Football Talk put it bluntly: “NFL kickers are 167-for-170 from inside 37 yards. Trey Smack had 2 of the 3 misses Sunday.” The Packers do not have much time to sort it out, either. They are back at Lambeau Field on Thursday, Oct. 29 against the Carolina Panthers.