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TodayRed Wingsat EDM · 9:30 PMStarts in 8h 38m · ESPN+, DSN

Packers Fans Want Trey Smack Cut After Lions Loss

Packers kicker Trey Smack on the field after a kick
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Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack left two short field goals on the floor at Ford Field on Sunday, and plenty of Packers fans want him off the roster. Head coach Matt LaFleur does not.

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After the 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said, “Certainly you never want to go through it, but Trey’s a guy, I think he’s proven that he can do it. I know he can do it. But we’ve got to wipe this one clean and move on.” It appears as if LaFleur is sticking with Smack as his kicker moving forward despite the struggles.

How Trey Smack’s Day Unraveled in Detroit

Smack pushed a 26-yard attempt wide right in the first quarter, a kick that a delay of game penalty had backed up from 21 yards. He tied the game at 17 with a 43-yarder in the fourth quarter, then had a 35-yard try blocked by Lions defender DJ Wonnum with 3:25 to play. Detroit took the ball back and Jake Bates ended it with a 22-yard walk-off field goal. The Lions improved to 4-2 on the season, and the Packers dropped to 4-3.

Green Bay Packers Fans Call for Trey Smack to Be Cut

There are a lot of Green Bay fans who are not happy with LaFleur sticking with Smack. A lot of fans believe that Smack was the reason why they lost against the Lions. The kicker was not the only target of Packers frustration after the game, either: safety Xavier McKinney unloaded on the officiating crew.

What Trey Smack’s Numbers Say

Smack is 11 of 16 on field goals this season and 13 of 15 on extra points. Pro Football Talk put it bluntly: “NFL kickers are 167-for-170 from inside 37 yards. Trey Smack had 2 of the 3 misses Sunday.” The Packers do not have much time to sort it out, either. They are back at Lambeau Field on Thursday, Oct. 29 against the Carolina Panthers.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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