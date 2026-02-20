Detroit Tigers SS Trey Sweeney Suffers Injury During Spring Training Drills

The Detroit Tigers have provided an updated medical report on shortstop Trey Sweeney, who is dealing with a right shoulder strain early in spring training.

Manager A.J. Hinch said the issue surfaced during defensive drills on the backfields in Lakeland, prompting the team to slow things down and prioritize long-term health.

“It came up during drills on the backfields, so we had him seen by a doctor,” Hinch said. “We’re going to pause his throwing. He’s still going to do some other defensive things while the soreness calms down.”

What the Injury Means

The Tigers have paused Sweeney’s throwing program, but he will continue participating in non-throwing defensive work as the shoulder responds. There is no timetable for a return to full activity, though the tone from the organization suggests caution rather than concern.

With spring training still in its early stages, Detroit has the flexibility to manage workloads and avoid pushing a key young infielder too quickly.

Sweeney’s Recent Performance

Sweeney, 25, appeared in 118 games in 2025, posting the following numbers:

326 at-bats

58 hits

6 home runs

32 RBIs

.196 batting average

.258 on-base percentage

.291 slugging percentage

.548 OPS

-0.8 WAR

For his career, Sweeney owns a .202 batting average, 10 home runs, 49 RBIs, and a .573 OPS across 406 at-bats.

While the offensive production has room to grow, the Tigers value Sweeney’s defensive versatility and continue to see him as part of the organization’s long-term infield picture.

Big Picture for Detroit

At this point, the injury appears manageable, not structural, and the Tigers are clearly opting for patience. With multiple infield options in camp and Opening Day still weeks away, Detroit can afford to let Sweeney fully recover before ramping him back up.