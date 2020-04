It seems like just yesterday that Steve Yzerman was on the ice helping the Detroit Red Wings to win multiple Stanley Cups.

“The Captain” of Hockeytown holds the NHL record for time served as captain of a hockey franchise — 19 seasons (20 years) and just over 1,300 games played, and ranks at or near the top in every major offensive category in franchise history.

We look back on the brilliant career for Steve Yzerman donning the winged wheel.

Those were the days!