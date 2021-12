Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis pulled a rabbit out of his hat on this play!

Michigan has taken a two touchdown lead over the Iowa Hawkeyes in tonight’s Big Ten Championship game, thanks to running back Donovan Edwards throwing an absolute dime of a pass to Roman Wilson:

🔥 @UMichFootball IS NOT HOLDING BACK IN THIS ONE! pic.twitter.com/yuDng571yK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021