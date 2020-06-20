Trio of Michigan State concept helmets are pretty slick [Photo]

I have to admit, when it comes to alternate uniforms and helmets, I have come a long way over the years.
Though my preference is still tradition, there have certainly been some pretty cool alternates along the way that looks great both in person and on television.
Here is a trio of Michigan State concept helmets that are pretty slick.
View this post on Instagram
Michigan State ————————————————- COMMENT REQUESTS AND RATE 1-10! ————————————————- 👇Tag a college football fan👇 ————————————————- #MichiganState #Spartans #EastLansing #BigTenChampions #BigTen #Nike #helmet #football #ball #pass #footballgame #footballseason #footballgames #footballplayer #pass #jersey #stadium #field #yards #yardline #pads #touchdown #catch #quarterback #fit #grass #kickoff #run #NationsBest #Shoutout
View this post on Instagram
Michigan State #Chrome concept ——————————————– COMMENT REQUESTS AND RATE 1-10! ——————————————– 👇Tag a college football fan👇 ——————————————– #MichiganState #Spartans #BigTen #Nike #helmet #football #ball #pass #footballgame #footballseason #footballgames #footballplayer #pass #jersey #stadium #field #yards #yardline #pads #touchdown #catch #quarterback #fit #grass #kickoff #run #NationsBest #Shoutout
View this post on Instagram
Michigan State Spartans ——————————————– COMMENT REQUESTS AND RATE 1-10! ——————————————– 👇Tag a college football fan👇 ——————————————– #MichiganState #Spartans #BigTen #Nike #helmet #football #ball #pass #footballgame #footballseason #footballgames #footballplayer #pass #jersey #stadium #field #yards #yardline #pads #touchdown #catch #quarterback #fit #grass #kickoff #run #NationsBest #Shoutout