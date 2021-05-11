Trio of Detroit Lions games leaked for 2021 season

Sharing is caring!

By this time on Wednesday night, we will know exactly what the Detroit Lions 2021 regular season schedule will look like but that does not mean we cannot have some fun ahead of time by looking at the different schedule leaks that surface.

Thanks to @LionsRoyalty on Twitter, we have a place to follow that is keeping track of all of the NFL schedule leaks that come out and up to this moment 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, three Lions games have leaked.

Those games are as follows:

Week 5 at Minnesota

Week 8 vs. Philadelphia

Week 13 vs. Minnesota

Remember, these games are just leaks and are not set in stone, but @LionsRoyalty knocks these out of the park so they are worth following.

Guys, it's finally time! Here's the link for the spreadsheet for the 2021 NFL Season. Help @McCadeP8 and I piece together the schedule. https://t.co/B1Hbpe7W5R — 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@LionsRoyalty) May 11, 2021