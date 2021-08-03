Trio of Detroit Lions injured during first padded practice

The Detroit Lions held their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday and according to reports, three players left with an injury.

Those players, according to Kyle Meinke, are Tyrell William’s, Levi Onwuzurike, and Alex Brown.

Meinke also noted that Michael Brockers did not participate on Tuesday.

