Trio of Detroit Lions Mourn Death of Khyree Jackson





Detroit Lions Mourn Death of Former Teammate Khyree Jackson

The NFL community was struck by tragedy Saturday morning with news of the death of Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson. Jackson, 24, and two friends were killed in a three-car accident, with initial reports suggesting alcohol might have been involved.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Jackson, a fourth-round draft pick, had a notable college career at Alabama and Oregon before heading to the Vikings. His tenure at Alabama overlapped with several current Detroit Lions players, deepening the impact of his death within the team.

Heartfelt Tributes to Khyree Jackson from Former Teammates

Detroit Lions cornerbacks Brian Branch and Terrion Arnold, who shared the Crimson Tide locker room with Jackson, expressed their grief on social media.

Arnold wrote on Twitter, “The journey it took for you to get to where you was at and you really accomplished your goals of making it to the NFL, you really looked out for me. A true brother and all you wanted to do was see me succeed and vice versa always love slim❤️.”

The journey it took for you to get to where you was at and you really accomplished your goals of making it to the NFL, you really looked out for me. A true brother and all you wanted to do was see me succeed and vice versa always love slim❤️ pic.twitter.com/b3BNZoZB5A July 6, 2024

Branch shared similar sentiments, posting, “I ain’t shed a tear in a min, this one hurt.”

I ain’t shed a tear in a min this one hurt — Alpha🐕 (@BrianBB_1) July 6, 2024

Lions receiver Jameson Williams, who spent a year at Alabama with Jackson, also conveyed his sorrow, writing on Instagram, “I’m hurt damn ski. Can’t fake sht. Don’t feel real, my brother.”

A Community in Mourning

Our thoughts go out to the friends, family, and teammates affected by this loss. Khyree Jackson’s untimely death is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the deep bonds formed through the shared pursuit of dreams and excellence in sports.