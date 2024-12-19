fb
Thursday, December 19, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsTrio of Detroit Lions Starters Miss Thursday's Practice
Detroit Lions

Trio of Detroit Lions Starters Miss Thursday’s Practice

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions were without three key players during Thursday's practice, according to a report from Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network. Running back David Montgomery (knee), guard Graham Glasgow (knee), and center Frank Ragnow (unknown) were all absent from the session.

Detroit Lions

Montgomery and Glasgow’s absences were injury-related, while Ragnow's absence was due to an undisclosed reason. Ragnow had been listed as having a rest day during Wednesday’s practice, so his status for the weekend remains something to monitor.

The Lions, who are preparing to face the Chicago Bears this weekend, will be hoping to get these players back on the field soon. As the team looks to close out the regular season strong, their availability will be key for the upcoming matchup.

Previous article
Warde Manuel Grades Sherrone Moore’s First Season As Michigan’s Head Coach
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
J.E on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Given a Second Chance
David Niezgoda on How Detroit Lions Season Ticket Hike Could Cost Them Big Time
Jwnewj on Kelvin Sheppard Says He’s Ready To Replace Aaron Glenn As Lions Defensive Coordinator
Martski on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Bill Munson on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Sounds Off
Ryan on Local Doctor Weighs In On Aidan Hutchinson Return Date
Giccigtciticticticvitivt on Report: Detroit Lions Revoke Season Tickets From Fan Who Yelled at Matt LaFleur

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions