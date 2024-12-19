Trio of Detroit Lions Starters Miss Thursday’s Practice

The Detroit Lions were without three key players during Thursday's practice, according to a report from Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network. Running back David Montgomery (knee), guard Graham Glasgow (knee), and center Frank Ragnow (unknown) were all absent from the session.

Montgomery and Glasgow’s absences were injury-related, while Ragnow's absence was due to an undisclosed reason. Ragnow had been listed as having a rest day during Wednesday’s practice, so his status for the weekend remains something to monitor.

The Lions, who are preparing to face the Chicago Bears this weekend, will be hoping to get these players back on the field soon. As the team looks to close out the regular season strong, their availability will be key for the upcoming matchup.