Trio of running backs listed as ‘realistic options’ for Detroit Lions

There is absolutely no question about it that D’Andre Swift is RB 1 with the Detroit Lions and the hope is that he will continue to be that for a very long time.

That being said, the Lions coaching staff, including assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley, has made it clear that it takes more than one running back to share the load in the NFL.

As we speak, Kerryon Johnson, who Staley seems to love, is RB 2 for the Lions but that could change in a heartbeat if the Lions find an affordable free agent who they like more.

In a piece recently published on Pride of Detroit, three soon-to-be free agent running backs are listed as ‘realistic options’ for the Lions.

Those running backs are Malcolm Brown (Rams), Jamaal Williams (Packers), and LeSean McCoy (Buccaneers).

Here is what Erik Schlitt has to say about the situation.

I too expect the Lions to add a running back in free agency—and likely the NFL draft as well—and if it’s not Brown it could very well be Williams. Williams is a solid RB2 who can spot start and is a terrific pass blocker. I added McCoy in the “realistic targets” not necessarily because of his on-field skills at this stage of his career but because he is an experienced veteran who knows the coaching staff and could serve as a mentor. In 2013, McCoy led the NFL in rushing with Duce Staley as his position coach, and three years later in 2016, he was the lead back on a Bills offense that led the NFL in rushing, with Anthony Lynn as his position coach (and eventually head coach).

We have previously mentioned that Brown and especially Williams would be a good fit for the Lions but I personally would take a hard pass on McCoy.

What do you think?