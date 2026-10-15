Troy Melton’s Arm Is Clean After Season-Ending Scare

Detroit Tigers right-hander Troy Melton came out of his follow-up evaluation clean. The team found no issues with the arm that ended his 2026 season in September, and he has already started a normal offseason workout routine.

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Jason Beck of MLB.com reported the update: “Tigers RHP Troy Melton, whose season ended in mid-September with forearm tightness, went thru follow-up evaluation. No issues found, according to team. He’s beginning a normal offseason workout routine.”

Detroit put Melton on the 15-day injured list on Monday, Sept. 21 with right arm fatigue, a day after he left his start in Chicago with forearm tightness, as MLive’s Evan Woodbery reported at the time. That outing, an 8-1 loss to the White Sox, was also the game that eliminated the Tigers from postseason contention on their way to a 76-86 finish.

Troy Melton Slots in Behind Framber Valdez for 2027

The clean evaluation matters because Melton is going to be a huge piece of Detroit’s starting rotation in 2027. He could very well be the number two starter behind Framber Valdez, and the depth behind those two thins out in a hurry.

Melton made 20 starts for the Tigers in 2026 and went 8-5 with a 2.76 ERA. Over 114.1 innings he gave up 92 hits and 41 runs, walked 37 batters and struck out 94, finishing with a 1.13 WHIP. He will need to stay healthy for that rotation to hold up.

Still Only 25, With Room to Grow

Melton is 25 and has just finished his second season in the majors. He worked mostly out of the bullpen in 2025, starting four of his 16 appearances, then carried a full rotation turn in 2026. He still has plenty of time to develop into a reliable ace for Detroit.