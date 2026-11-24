The Detroit Tigers are making a significant investment in one of their promising young pitchers, and we now know exactly how that investment is structured. New details have emerged regarding Troy Melton’s contract, which could keep him in Detroit through the 2033 season.

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According to Tigers beat writer Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Melton’s contract includes a $2 million signing bonus, six years of guaranteed salaries totaling $43 million and a $23 million club option for the 2033 season. The agreement also includes salary escalators that could make the contract even more lucrative for Melton.

Sep 14, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Troy Melton (52) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Troy Melton Contract Breakdown

According to Stavenhagen, here is how Melton’s new contract with the Tigers breaks down:

Year Salary Signing bonus $2 million 2027 $1 million 2028 $1 million 2029 $4.5 million 2030 $7.5 million 2031 $11 million 2032 $18 million 2033 (club option) $23 million

The reported signing bonus and guaranteed annual salaries add up to $45 million over six seasons. If the Tigers exercise Melton’s 2033 club option, the total value would increase to $68 million before any salary escalators.

According to Stavenhagen, those escalators could increase Melton’s 2032 salary to $24 million and his 2033 salary to $29 million. That means the contract could ultimately be worth as much as $80 million based on the reported terms.

Detroit Tigers Betting Big on Troy Melton

What’s particularly interesting about the contract is how heavily it is backloaded. Melton will earn just $1 million in base salary in each of the next two seasons, giving Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris additional payroll flexibility in the short term.

The agreement represents a significant commitment to Melton, while also giving Detroit the opportunity to retain him through 2033 if he develops into the pitcher the organization believes he can become. From Melton’s perspective, the deal provides considerable financial security while allowing him to earn substantially more through the reported escalators.

With Tarik Skubal no longer in Detroit, the development of young pitchers such as Melton will be particularly important to the Tigers’ long-term success. Harris is clearly willing to bet on Melton being a significant part of that future.