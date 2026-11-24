“Honestly, more than anything, I want to be here. I want to win here.” That is how Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton explained his decision to Evan Woodbery of MLive after signing a six-year, $46.5 million extension.

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Melton spoke with reporters on Tuesday about his new contract. Even though the Tigers missed the playoffs with a 76-86 record in 2026, they made the playoffs in the previous two seasons, and Melton feels like winning is something he wants to do here.

Sep 14, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Troy Melton (52) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Troy Melton Wants to Win in Detroit

A return in 2027 would put Detroit in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. The Tigers have not won a World Series title since 1984, when they beat the San Diego Padres.

Troy Melton Also Thanked Detroit Tigers Fans

During the press conference, he also thanked the Tigers fanbase for embracing him so quickly. Melton said, “It’s only been a year and a half, but it’s somewhere that I’ve really fallen in love with. They welcomed me with open arms from day one, and I’m really excited to continue that for at least the next six years.”

What Melton Brings to the Tigers

Melton is only 25 years old. In 20 starts with Detroit in 2026, he had an 8-5 record with a 2.76 ERA. In 114.1 innings pitched, Melton gave up 92 hits and 41 runs. He also walked 37 batters and struck out 94, along with a 1.13 WHIP. He has a chance to be a potential ace for the Tigers organization for the next six years or maybe longer.