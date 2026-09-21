Troy Melton Suffers Potential Injury vs. White Sox

The Detroit Tigers may have suffered another blow to their pitching staff during Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

Starting pitcher Troy Melton unexpectedly exited the game with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning after a lengthy visit to the mound. Pitching coach Chris Fetter initially walked out to speak with Melton before manager A.J. Hinch and assistant athletic trainer Kelly Rhoades joined the discussion.

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Melton eventually left the field with Rhoades. There was no obvious indication of what was bothering the right-hander, and the Tigers did not immediately announce an injury or explain why he was removed.

The 25-year-old completed 3⅔ innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four. He was replaced by Tyler Holton.

Tigers Await Word on Troy Melton

Melton entered Sunday’s game with an 8-4 record, 2.52 ERA and 90 strikeouts across 110⅔ innings. He had also pitched particularly well against Chicago, posting a 1.56 ERA over his first three starts against the White Sox this season.

Sunday’s outing was less sharp. Melton needed 84 pitches to record 11 outs, throwing 50 for strikes. However, nothing during his final sequence against the White Sox revealed an obvious physical problem.

That leaves Detroit waiting for an official diagnosis. Until the Tigers provide one, Melton’s departure should be described as a potential injury rather than a confirmed one.

The concern is heightened by Melton’s medical history. He opened the season on the 60-day injured list because of right elbow inflammation and did not return until May 24.

Another Concern for Detroit’s Rotation

Detroit has spent much of the season adjusting its pitching plans because of injuries. That included placing Casey Mize on the injured list and selecting Ty Madden as his replacement.

Melton has since emerged as one of the most dependable members of the rotation. Losing him for any amount of time would create another question for a staff already looking toward 2027.

The timing also complicates Detroit’s plans for the final week. River Ryan is scheduled to start Monday against Washington, while the Tigers hope Justin Verlander can make his farewell appearance Saturday against Pittsburgh.

For now, the extent of Melton’s issue remains unknown. The mound meeting, trainer involvement and early departure are enough to create concern, but not enough to determine exactly what happened.