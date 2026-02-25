Detroit Tigers Shut Down RHP Troy Melton

The Detroit Tigers are taking a cautious approach with right-hander Troy Melton, who will not pitch in spring training games as camp continues in Lakeland.

According to manager A.J. Hinch, Melton is dealing with general arm soreness, and the organization has no interest in pushing things this early in the calendar.

“We’re playing it pretty conservative,” “We’re not going to have him pitch through any kind of soreness.”

Why the Tigers Are Pumping the Brakes

Melton, 25, is not currently scheduled to appear in Grapefruit League games and will instead undergo further evaluation. Hinch confirmed the team plans to have Melton checked out and expects more clarity once the next medical update is issued.

“We’ll get him checked out,” Hinch said. “We’re doing everything we can. I’ll have a better update when I know more.”

The Tigers’ approach mirrors how they’ve handled several pitchers early this spring, prioritizing long-term availability over short-term innings.

Melton’s Strong 2025 Season Still Matters

The temporary shutdown comes after an encouraging 2025 campaign. Melton posted solid numbers while working mostly in relief with some spot starts:

ERA: 2.76

2.76 Innings: 45⅔

45⅔ Strikeouts: 36

36 Walks: 15

15 Appearances: 16 games (4 starts)

Those results had put Melton on the radar as potential depth for Detroit’s pitching staff in 2026, making the Tigers’ conservative handling understandable.

Big Picture for Detroit

With spring training still in its early stages, the Tigers appear comfortable slowing Melton down to avoid a lingering issue. There’s no indication of a serious injury at this point, but Detroit is clearly focused on keeping its young arms healthy heading toward Opening Day.

An updated status is expected in the team’s next medical report.