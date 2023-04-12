Merch
Troy Weaver puts out ‘marching orders’ for Detroit Pistons’ next head coach

By W.G. Brady
Dwane Casey has announced that he has stepped down as head coach of the Detroit Pistons and GM Troy Weaver will now be charged with hiring Casey's replacement. On Tuesday, Weaver spoke to the media and he put out ‘marching orders' for whoever is hired to be the Pistons' next head coach.

Troy Weaver Detroit Pistons

Key Points

  • Dwane Casey has stepped down as the Pistons' head coach
  • Weaver will now search for the Pistons' next head coach
  • Weaver put out ‘marching orders' for potential candidates

During his end-of-season press conference, Weaver released a set of instructions for potential coaches to follow when applying for the vacant coaching position with the Pistons.

“What this team needs, it’s simple – discipline, development and defense,” said the Pistons general manager, minutes after praising the impact Dwane Casey had on the young players central to Weaver’s restoration project, as he embarks on the mission to replace Casey. “That’s going to be the call for the next coach. That’s our marching orders and we’re excited about moving forward.”

Bottom Line: Weaver has to get this hire right

Weaver has an extremely important decision to make as he considers candidates to replace Dwane Casey as the Pistons' next head coach. With Cade Cunningham returning from injury, along with a probable Top 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the expectation is that the Pistons take a huge step forward during the 2023-24 season.

