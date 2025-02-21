Trudeau Fires Back at Trump After Canada’s Win Over USA

Hockey and politics collided over the past week as Team USA and Team Canada faced off twice in the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, which also featured national teams from Finland and Sweden. On Thursday night, Canada scored in overtime to secure a 3-2 win over Team USA, prompting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call out President Donald Trump.
- The tournament marked the first time in nine years that the best hockey players from the U.S. and Canada competed against each other, with the U.S. winning the round-robin match last Saturday in Montreal.
- Canada came back to win in overtime on Thursday, claiming victory in the tournament's championship game.
Justin Trudeau's Political Shot at Donald Trump:
After Thursday's victory, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to social media with an apparent dig at President Donald Trump.
“You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game,” Trudeau wrote, referencing Trump's previous remarks about annexing Canada as the 51st state.
You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2025
Trump has frequently expressed his desire for the U.S. to annex Canada, a proposal that Trudeau has said the U.S. leader is serious about.
National Anthem Controversy:
The atmosphere in Montreal was tense, as the U.S. national anthem was met with a smattering of boos during Saturday’s game. In past years, Canadians have been known to sing along with the “Star-Spangled Banner,” but the reaction this time was notably different.
For more on the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament and the political impact of these games, stay tuned for the latest updates.