Friday, February 21, 2025
Trudeau Fires Back at Trump After Canada’s Win Over USA

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Hockey and politics collided over the past week as Team USA and Team Canada faced off twice in the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, which also featured national teams from Finland and Sweden. On Thursday night, Canada scored in overtime to secure a 3-2 win over Team USA, prompting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call out President Donald Trump.

Why it Matters

  • The tournament marked the first time in nine years that the best hockey players from the U.S. and Canada competed against each other, with the U.S. winning the round-robin match last Saturday in Montreal.
  • Canada came back to win in overtime on Thursday, claiming victory in the tournament's championship game.

Justin Trudeau's Political Shot at Donald Trump:

After Thursday's victory, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to social media with an apparent dig at President Donald Trump.

“You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game,” Trudeau wrote, referencing Trump's previous remarks about annexing Canada as the 51st state.

Trump has frequently expressed his desire for the U.S. to annex Canada, a proposal that Trudeau has said the U.S. leader is serious about.

National Anthem Controversy:

The atmosphere in Montreal was tense, as the U.S. national anthem was met with a smattering of boos during Saturday’s game. In past years, Canadians have been known to sing along with the “Star-Spangled Banner,” but the reaction this time was notably different.

Key Stats & Further Reading

For more on the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament and the political impact of these games, stay tuned for the latest updates.

