The Detroit Lions Sign Trystan Colon Following Frank Ragnow’s Retirement

Detroit Lions Sign Trystan Colon

The Detroit Lions wasted no time filling a major void on the offensive line. Just two days after longtime center Frank Ragnow announced his retirement, the team is reportedly signing veteran interior lineman Trystan Colon to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The #Lions are signing veteran OL Trystan Colon to a one-year deal, source says. The former #Ravens and #AZCardinals guard/center, who started seven games for Arizona last season, joins Detroit after the retirement of Frank Ragnow. pic.twitter.com/8QD8Tlmbo3 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 4, 2025

Colon, who has experience at both guard and center, gives Detroit a much-needed depth option as the team works through how to replace Ragnow ahead of the 2025 season.

TL;DR

The Lions are signing Trystan Colon to a one-year deal.

to a one-year deal. Colon played for the Cardinals in 2024 and previously spent time with the Ravens .

in 2024 and previously spent time with the . He started seven games last season at guard and center for Arizona.

The move comes in response to the retirement of Frank Ragnow , who stepped away to prioritize his health and family.

, who stepped away to prioritize his health and family. Colon adds competition and depth as rookie Tate Ratledge and veteran Graham Glasgow battle for starting interior roles.

Lions Respond Quickly to Ragnow’s Exit

When Frank Ragnow officially announced his retirement on June 2, it left a major hole in the middle of one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. While Detroit had already invested in rookie Tate Ratledge and returned veterans like Graham Glasgow, the lack of true center depth was a real concern.

Enter Trystan Colon, a 27-year-old lineman with 51 games of NFL experience and 15 career starts. He played in 17 games for the Cardinals last year, starting seven and seeing action at both guard and center. While not a high-profile signing, Colon brings positional flexibility—something Brad Holmes has repeatedly valued when building the Lions’ trenches.

What This Means for the Starting Center Job

Don’t mistake this for Detroit handing the starting center job to Colon. If anything, his signing is a depth and insurance play. Right now, the favorite to start at center is second-round pick Tate Ratledge, who played right guard at Georgia but has been working at center during OTAs.

Graham Glasgow, who struggled at left guard last season, could also see reps at center if needed, with rookie Miles Frazier and Christian Mahogany likely battling for the guard spots.

Colon is here to give the Lions options. He may not be a long-term solution, but he’s someone who can step in and take snaps if injuries strike—or if Ratledge’s transition takes longer than expected.

Holmes Staying True to His Philosophy

Signing Colon is right in line with Brad Holmes’ approach. The Lions GM doesn’t panic, doesn’t overspend, and loves adding low-risk veterans with experience in multiple roles. Colon might not be a game-changer, but he fits what Detroit needs: steady, versatile depth at a position where they just lost a four-time Pro Bowler.

And let’s not forget—this offensive line is still anchored by Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker. As long as the Lions can hold steady in the interior, this unit can remain one of the best in the league.

POLL

0 Frank Ragnow's Replacement Who will be the Detroit Lions starting center in Week 1 of the 2025 season? Graham Glasgow 0 Tate Ratledge 0 Trystan Colon 0 Other 0

The Bottom Line: Detroit Lions Sign Trystan Colon

The Lions aren’t trying to replace Frank Ragnow with one player—they’re building layers. Trystan Colon isn’t here to steal the spotlight, but he’s exactly the kind of move smart front offices make after losing a franchise cornerstone.

Detroit still has high expectations for rookies Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier, but with Colon now in the fold, the offensive line room just got a little deeper—and a little more prepared—for what’s next in the 2025 season.